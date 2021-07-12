How to clear cache on an iPhone

Deleting history, cache, and cookies

In order to clear your history and cookies, navigate to Settings > Safari, and tap Clear History and Website Data. If you clear your history, cookies, and browsing data from Safari, you will not change your AutoFill information. If you want to clear your cookies and but keep your history, head to Settings > Safari > Advanced > Website Data, then tap on the option that reads Remove All Website Data. To visit sites without leaving any visiting or browsing history from your side, turn your private browsing either on or off depending on your preferences.

Blocking cookies

A cookie is a piece of data that a site enters on your device, so that it can remember you when you visit the website again. To choose whether or not Safari blocks cookies, head to Settings > Safari, and then turn on the setting that says Block All Cookies.

However, keep in mind that if you block cookies, some web pages might not work. For example, you might not be able to sign in to a site even after using your correct username and password, or you might view a notification message that cookies are needed or that your browser’s cookies are off.

Using content blockers

A content blocker is any third-party app and/or extension that will allow Safari to block cookies, resources, images, pop-ups, and other related content. To get a content blocker, follow the steps given below: