Pure Win Casino – Review

Starting its journey as recently as in 2019, Pure Win Casino has made a rollicking start to its time in India as a purely safe and profitable gambling brand. It is owned by an Indian company named Hero Island N.V. Currently, it has more than 1500 casino games available for players, including 40 different Blackjack tables. It supports both the Indian language (Hindi) and the currency (Rupees). It offers some astonishing bonuses as well, among which the most noticeable is the 100% match-deposit welcome incentive of Rs.20,000. It also has a sports betting section, full of different markets and options. Its live casino and customer services are also of high quality. This article will get to know all these and more about Pure Win India in full detail.

User Interface

Pure Win Casino has as stylish an interface as you’re ever going to get in an Indian gambling site. Characterized with a beautiful logo that you can basically recognize anywhere, they have created an extremely user-friendly website.

Color: It has a simple white and blue color, where the pointers are blue, and the background is white.

Setup: All the Pure Win Casino elements are organized so that you will find all you need with one look.

Loading: The loading time is limited and occurs very quickly.

Games Status

Primarily you can select from three types of gambling options that are presented to the Pure Win Casino. Under those main three, there are other subgenres of games to be explored. We will be exploring the core three types of gambling options.

Sports

Sports are always spectacular to behold. And it is even better to wager money on them. Here are the top picks of the site.

Cricket

Football

Baseball

Tennis

Hockey and many more.

Live Casino

The thrill of the live casino cannot be found anywhere else. Pure Win Casino understands that feeling and has developed the casino as such.

Roulette

Baccarat

Blackjack

Poker

Slots

The fastest way to make money in the world is by slots. If your ambition tells you to become rich young, then you can try the Pure Win slots machines.

God of the Wild Sea

Wild Fruit

Gods Temple

Money Monkey

40 Joker Staxx etc.

How to Register on Pure Win?

Signing up on this casino should be bread and butter for any gambling enthusiast. It’s quite basic and simple. All you need to do is follow three simple steps.

Find the Registration: To find the registration button, you need to enter the official site of Pure Win India. The register button will appear right in front of you. If you click on it, you will be redirected to another page.

Fill in the Blanks: The page you will be redirected to will have blanks for personal info. Fill those up, including the ones about your transactional methods.

Verify your Authenticity: In order to prove that you are an authentic person, a mail will be sent to you. Click on it to verify your authenticity.

Promotions and Bonus

Right after you become a member of Pure Win India, you’ll become eligible to make a quick deposit and start wagering. Along with those two facilities, you will also be rewarded with a bonus. Usually, with regular casinos, the prize given as a welcoming bonus activates upon deposit. And they are then expired after one use. But the Pure Win Casino lets the users start it three times. Here is how –

When you make the first deposit and wager that amount, you’ll receive a 100% bonus usable for up to 30,000 rupees.

When you make the second deposit and wager that amount, you’ll receive a 50% bonus usable for up to 30,000 rupees.

When you make the third deposit and wager that amount, you’ll receive a 100% bonus usable for up to 30,000 rupees.

Remember that after you make the deposit and receive the bonus from Pure Win, you’ll have to wager the accumulated amount thirty-five times.