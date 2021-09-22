How to create a group in Outlook

If you often send email messages to the same set of individuals — for example, your boss and a few coworkers – you don’t have to manually enter their names to the To: line each time. Instead, establish a Contact Group and send your message to that group.

A Contact Group in Microsoft Outlook may be used to handle contact lists with a few personal connections, email groups with dozens of teammates, or distribution lists with thousands of subscribers.

How to create a group email in Outlook

A Contact Group, often known as a “distribution list,” is a collection of names that you may add to an email message with a single click. You must first make one before you can include it to an email.

To go to the Contacts view, open Outlook and then click the Contacts icon in the lower left corner of the window.

Click “New Contact Group” on the ribbon bar.

In the Name area, give your Contact Group a name that’s easy to remember.

Click “Add Members” in the ribbon bar, then select “From Outlook Contacts” from the drop-down option. The dialogue window for selecting members should display.

To add a name to your new Contact Group, double-click it. The names should display at the bottom of the dialogue box.

Click “OK” after you’re through adding names to the group.

By clicking “Add Members” and selecting New E-mail Contact from the drop-down menu, you may manually add names to the Contact Group that aren’t currently in your Outlook contacts.

Click “Save & Close” in the ribbon bar.

How to send email to a group email in Outlook

You may establish as many Contact Groups as you desire by repeating those procedures. Just make sure you give them names you’ll remember so you can include them in email communications. To do so, just write the name of the group in the To:, CC:, or BCC: line of an email message, just as you would any other name from your Outlook contacts.

A tiny + symbol to the left of a Contact Group may be noticed. You may “expand” the list by clicking the plus symbol, which will show you the names of everyone in the group. Make sure you truly want to do that, because you won’t be able to compress all those names back down to a single item after you’ve expanded a group in an email message.