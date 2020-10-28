How to delete only media from chats in Whatsapp?

We all have been there where our phone’s storage has run out due to media on Whatsapp chats. These chats are mainly WhatsApp groups of friends and family with a lot of memes and “Good Morning” messages. Most of the times, these media are useless, but the chats are not, and you might want to keep them. So, if you are in the same situation and want to delete only media from chats then here is how you can do it.

How to clear specific media on iOS and Android?

Well, as a writer, I am providing a method to present you with a choice on what you want to keep and what you don’t. You can individually select everything you want to delete from the specific chats. Let’s take a look:

Open Whatsapp and click on the top right button and select settings. Select the Data and Storage Usage option and open storage usage Now select the contact/group from which you want to delete Media or text messages. Select the Free up space option and tick the items you want to delete Finally, select the delete button to clear the space.

How to remove WhatsApp images from saving in Gallery?

If you are in a family group, then you might know the pain of filling up your Gallery with useless “Good Morning” and “Good Night” messages every day. But no more here is how you can turn off auto-downloads of Media on all and specific WhatsApp chats on iOS and Android.

For android

Go to the setting and chat option and turn off Media Visibility to stop the media of all chats from showing on Gallery. But if you want to do this for specific chats then:

Open the chat/group Select the three dots on the top right corner and select contact/group info Turn of media visibility

For iOS

If you want to turn off media saving from all chats and groups, then go to settings>chats and turn off save to camera roll option. For individual chats/group, you need to:

Open the chat/group Tap on the image of the chat/group Select the save to camera roll option and make it never.

I hope this article will solve the problem of storage and now you know how to delete only media from chats. If you have any queries, let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

