How To Download Aadhaar Card And Save On Mobile?

Aadhaar Card is required practically everywhere for any type of official work. Of course, carrying a hard copy of your Aadhaar Card is not always practicable. However, because your phone is always with you, obtaining a soft copy of your Aadhaar Card is the greatest way to rescue yourself from any catastrophe.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the organisation in charge of everything Aadhaar-related, is continually creating new services to assist customers. In view of the epidemic, the UIDAI has announced that Aadhaar card holders may now obtain their Aadhaar cards online at any time and from any location.

The UIDAI has provided a direct access to Aadhaar for this reason, allowing users to download their 12-digit unique ID, which has become a vital document in many spheres of life. The Aadhaar card may be accessed at any time by visiting the official Aadhaar website at https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

“You can download ‘Regular Aadhaar,’ which reveals the whole Aadhaar number, or ‘Masked Aadhaar,’ which displays only the last four digits,” UIDAI said previously. Another video lesson explained how to obtain the Aadhaar card online using the following direct link: https://t.co/C190bVXBCk. “You can choose to download ‘Regular Aadhaar’ that displays the complete Aadhaar number or ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which shows only the last four digits,” The UIDAI Tweet reads.

To begin, go to UIDAI’s official website, eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, and then pick the ‘Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar’ option.

Then, as your reference, choose ‘Aadhaar Number’ and input the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the website. If you want to download a Masked Aadhaar Card, select the ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’ option.

Then, choose the Send OTP option, which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number.

Enter the OTP in the appropriate area and press the ‘Submit’ button.

Once the OTP authentication is complete, you may download the PDF of your Aadhaar card by selecting the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.

The first four digits of your date of birth will be used as the password to access your Aadhaar card.

You may save a PDF copy of your Aadhaar card to your phone for future use. For security reasons, the Masked Aadhaar will conceal the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number. If you have any problems or want any other support, the UIDAI has a hotline. The UIDAI announced the launch of a hotline number 1947 for any Aadhaar-related issues earlier this year in a tweet.