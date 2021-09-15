How to download Minecraft for free

Minecraft is a sandbox video game created by Mojang Studios, a Swedish video game studio. Markus “Notch” Persson built the game using the Java programming language. It was originally made public in May 2009 after many early private testing versions, before being completely released in November 2011, with Jens Bergensten taking over development. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, with over 200 million copies sold as of 2021.

Players in Minecraft explore a blocky, randomly generated 3D world with practically unlimited terrain, discovering and extracting raw materials, crafting tools and objects, and constructing structures and earthworks. Players can combat computer-controlled monsters, as well as collaborate with or compete against other players in the same environment, depending on the game mode. A survival mode, in which players must gather resources to construct the planet and stay healthy, and a creative mode, in which players have limitless resources and access to flight, are among the game modes. Modifying the game allows players to create new gameplay mechanisms, objects, and assets.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games on the planet, and it has only increased in popularity over time. When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella published the fiscal statistics for the third quarter of 2021, the game had almost 140 million monthly active users, up from roughly 131 million in the previous quarter. Needless to say, Minecraft’s popularity is growing by the day, and the reason for this is because it is extremely easy to become addicted to. If you’re new to gaming and want to try out Minecraft, there’s a way to do it for free, at least for a limited time.

If the game piques your curiosity, you can get it for Rs.1474 on the Microsoft Store. You may also get it for free on your Android smartphone. However, if you are a first-time user, you may test it out on a computer for free. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to get Minecraft for free on your computer.

Firstly, you would have to opt for a Trial version of the game. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Microsoft Store on your computer.

Search for Minecraft for Windows 10 and select it. Alternatively, go to this page and click on this link.

Select the option for a Free Trial.

Microsoft will now prompt you to check in to your account using your email address.

After that, download the Minecraft installation application to your computer and begin playing the game’s trial edition.

If you find this method to be too time consuming and you don’t want to download the game, there is another option to play the game without having to do so. This is what you must do: