How To Download Or Get Aadhaar Card Without Registered Mobile Number?

Citizens of India may now obtain their Aadhaar card without needing their registered cellphone number from the UIDAI’s official website. The Aadhaar issuing organisation, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has announced this to assist people who have not yet registered their number.

The Indian government, as well as state governments, finance a variety of social welfare initiatives and programmes aimed at the impoverished and most vulnerable members of society. Aadhaar and its platform provide the government with a unique chance to simplify their benefit plan delivery mechanisms, assuring transparency and efficiency. By obviating the need to provide various documents to verify one’s identification, the use of Aadhaar as an identity document allows recipients to get their entitlements immediately in a convenient and seamless way.

After de-duplicating their demographic and biometric characteristics against the UIDAI’s complete database, citizens are given Aadhaar numbers. Seeding Aadhaar allows for the removal of duplication under various programmes, resulting in significant savings for the government. It also gives reliable data on recipients to the government and allows for the implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) programmes.



To download the Aadhaar, customers had to have a registered phone number that was connected to the Aadhaar. Continue reading to learn how to obtain an Aadhaar card over the internet.

Step 1 : Go to the UIDAI’s official website and choose “My Aadhaar.”

Step 2 : Select 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3 : You will then be prompted to input your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Users can also provide a 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) rather than their Aadhaar card number.

Step 4 : When you're finished, you'll be prompted to input a security or captcha code.

Step 5 : If you don't want to use your registered mobile number to download the card, select the 'My Mobile number is not registered' option.

Step 6 : After that, you'll be prompted to input your alternate or unregistered phone number.

Step 7: Finally, press the 'Send OTP' button. The alternate number you just entered will then receive a One Time Password (OTP). Users will also be prompted to choose the 'terms and conditions' checkbox before pressing the'submit' button.

Step 8: You will now be routed to a new website where you may 'Preview Aadhaar Letter' for additional verification before reprinting. After then, you must choose the 'Payment' option.

Keep your digital signature handy since you’ll need to submit it in order to get the PDF. An SMS will be sent with a Service Request Number. You can use that number to follow the status of your application till the Aadhaar letter arrives.