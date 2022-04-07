How to Download Twitter Space Audio Recording

Hosts can’t record Twitter Spaces natively anymore, but Twitter is now allowing them to download audio recordings of their Spaces. This is how.

The option to record live audio and download it for later use is one of the most obvious features lacking from apps like Clubhouse – or native live audio features within other platforms.

With thousands of talks going on at the same time, it’s difficult to participate in all of them or pick between them. While this could be accomplished using third-party tools and software, a native solution does not yet exist.

In Twitter’s situation, despite the lack of a native recording feature, audio recordings of Spaces are kept for 30 days for moderation purposes. In order to expand its live audio product as quickly as feasible, Twitter has announced that Hosts can now download such recordings.

Download Your Audio Recordings From Twitter Spaces

The recordings will be available for download in the host’s Data download’s ‘data’ folder, so all you have to do is request an archive of your data.

Navigate to “Settings.” Go to the “Download and archive of your data” option after clicking on “Your Account.”

When you click “Request Archive,” Twitter will notify you when a zip file containing your Twitter data is available. It’s not a perfect implementation, but it’s a step in the right direction because it’s highly useful. Twitter is also developing a full audio download option, although we don’t know when it will be ready. This will suffice for the time being.

Of course, presenters will need to ensure that they have the approval of their speakers if they want to utilize the audio in the future. Only Hosts, not participants, will be able to download Spaces audio recordings.