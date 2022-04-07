Oppo speculated to launch its first-ever SoC by 2024

According to rumors, Oppo intends to launch its own mobile platform in 2024. The Chinese conglomerate will follow in the footsteps of industry behemoths such as Apple, Samsung, and Google, who utilize in-house-built SoCs in their gadgets.

Google is the most recent addition to this list, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones featuring the Google Tensor SoC. According to speculations, Oppo may release an Application Processor (AP) in 2023. The news comes just a few months after the MariSilicon X NPU for photography was announced.

Oppo’s first-ever Soc

According to a report in the Chinese journal Laoyaoba, Oppo plans to release a unique mobile chipset in 2024 using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 4nm manufacturing technique (TSMC). The SoC will contain an integrated AP and modem.

Aside from that, the company is said to be working on an Application Processor (AP) that would go into mass production in 2023. It is said to have been created using TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process.

According to industry analysts, Oppo’s Custom SoC may not be able to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek in terms of performance.

According to analysts, the chipset may be tested in low-end devices before being used to power high-end handsets. The name of this mobile platform has yet to be determined. Apple A-series SoCs, Samsung Exynos chipsets, and Google Tensor are all available.

Oppo has debuted its MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU) during Oppo Inno Day in December. The NPU is intended to revolutionize photography, and Oppo boasts that it is both powers efficient and capable of capturing 4K films at night. The Oppo MariSilicon X NPU is built on a 6nm advanced manufacturing node and has terabytes of dedicated memory capacity.

Conclusion:

OPPO appears to be considering a similar move. This is not, however, the only corporation that appears to be doing so. Xiaomi used to experiment with its own SoC, although it was never a flagship SoC, nor was it utilized in mid-range or high-end handsets.

There have been reports that Xiaomi is looking into developing its own strong CPU. We’re not sure if it will happen, but it’s worth noting.

Apple has been doing it for a while, while Google unveiled its first mobile SoC last year.

It powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships from Google. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices, as well as the second-generation Google Tensor processor, are anticipated this year.

