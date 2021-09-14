How to find airpods

There are a few simple ways to locate your misplaced AirPods. Maybe you’re just looking for where you last put your AirPods case and want to make sure they’re still around. However, there is a means to locate individual AirPod buds in case you drop them.

When you lose your AirPods or AirPods Pro while they’re in their case, Find My’s most beneficial feature, the “Play Sound” function, is disabled.

You can’t use the pods’ speakers to play a sound and follow your ears because they’re in the case. On the other hand, you can see their most recent online location on a map. That’s the last location you took them out of your case, and it’s where you lost them, hopefully. This method also works for AirPods that have died; it will display their last known internet position while they were live.

Open the Find My app on your phone. If you have too many applications to identify your Find My app, just pull down on your home screen and search for it. People do not utilise their search feature to its full potential. If you have iOS 14 or later, the Find My app is most likely hidden in your app library, if not on your home screen at all.

Make sure the Devices tab is selected. Then, in the list of linked Apple devices, look for your AirPods.

To display the device’s last known position on a map, click on it.

If your AirPods are still charged and you drop them out of the case, you may activate the “Play Sound” option to let them send out their own distress signal.

Navigate to the Find My app once again. Make sure you’re on the Devices tab, then choose your AirPods from the list.

Select “Play Sound” from the drop-down menu.

This will only function if your AirPods are out of the case and in range.

You’ll be able to choose whether you want the sound to come from the left, right, or both AirPods.

When you’ve found them and need the irritating sound to stop, press the stop button.

It’s understandable if you lose only one AirPod; you could pull one out to hear something in the real world, believe you’ve put it in your pocket, and it slips out. You follow the same methods as before to find the one.