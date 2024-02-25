Azelf, along with Uxie and Mesprit, takes center stage in the thrilling Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Photo Safari during Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh. This exclusive event invites all Pokémon trainers to embark on a quest to locate these elusive Lake Guardian Pokémon. Whether you’ve already chosen Dialga or Palkia, you can participate in all three quests, so get ready to explore and uncover the secrets of these legendary creatures.

The Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Photo Safari are distinct timed research quests available to all Pokémon trainers during Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh. These quests are accessible until 6 pm on Sunday, 25th February, and they’re absolutely free. Your mission? To snap a photo of the corresponding Pokémon to complete each quest. For instance, if you’re on the Azelf quest, you’ll need to snap a pic of Azelf itself. These Pokémon will appear in the wild throughout the event, so prepare to explore far and wide. If you’re eager to attract more Pokémon to your vicinity, consider using Incense, which may even lure a Lake Guardian Pokémon to your Photo Safari. Remember to capture a snapshot of your chosen Pokémon before attempting to catch them. This ensures that even if they flee, you’ve accomplished your task and secured your photograph. You can find the Photo Safari tasks under the ‘Events’ tab in your menu.

Once you’ve completed your chosen quest, you’ll be rewarded with an encounter with the corresponding Pokémon, where they won’t flee. So, snap that photo first to guarantee a successful encounter afterward. While you can encounter Azelf, Uxie, or Mesprit in the wild, they can put up quite a fight. We recommend using Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berries to maximize your chances of success.

How to Capture Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit

There are several methods to capture these legendary Pokémon during Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh. Completing their Photo Safari tasks is the simplest and most straightforward approach. Your reward is an encounter with the respective Pokémon, where they can’t escape, giving you unlimited attempts to catch them (as long as you have enough Poké Balls). For a higher success rate, consider using Great or Ultra Balls if available.

Alternatively, you can encounter them in the wild, but be prepared for a tougher challenge. They may flee after a few unsuccessful attempts to capture them, so stock up on Ultra Balls, Razz Berries, and Golden Razz Berries to improve your odds.

Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Photo Safari Rewards

Completing the Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Photo Safari quests during Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh comes with its own set of rewards:

Azelf Photo Safari: 482 Stardust, Azelf Encounter

Uxie Photo Safari: 481 Stardust, Uxie Encounter

Mesprit Photo Safari: 480 Stardust, Mesprit Encounter

Shiny Variants of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit

If you’re hoping to snag shiny versions of Azelf, Uxie, or Mesprit, you’re in for a challenge. Shiny variants of these legendary Pokémon have been available since the Season of Mischief in 2021. However, they’re exceedingly rare and require perseverance to encounter.

capturing Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit in Pokémon GO during Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh requires dedication and strategic planning. Whether completing the Photo Safari tasks or encountering them in the wild, employing the right tactics and maximizing your chances of success will help you add these legendary Pokémon to your collection.