How to Find My Proxy Server Address

A proxy server provides a valuable boost to your internet security and privacy. Most people use a proxy server to hide their actual IP address and safeguard their location. If you’re using a proxy for a particular purpose or to access region-specific content, there may be times when your proxy IP matters. You might need to ensure that your IP is in a specific subnet for some tasks. Follow the simple steps below to discover your proxy server’s IP address, and learn when you may need to change IPs.

You Don’t Need To Guess About Your Proxy Address

Finding your proxy’s address is a straightforward process. Typically your proxy provider will make your proxy’s address readily available in its interface. If you’re having trouble finding the address or want to verify the address by other means, there are various options.

The localized option is to use your operating system to see your proxy’s IP address. Using your OS to find the proxy’s address is good if you want to keep everything in-house. To check your proxy’s address on Windows 10, proceed with the steps below:

Click the Start button or press the Windows key. Type Control Panel. In Control Panel, click Internet Options. In the Internet Properties window, click the Connections tab. Under Local Area Network (LAN) Settings, click the LAN Settings button. In the Proxy Server section, you will see the IP address and port number.

(NOTE: if you use different servers for other protocols such as FTP or RTSP, click the Advanced button to view those values.)

To view your proxy server IP on macOS 10/11, follow these steps below:

Click the Network icon in the menu bar at the top and select Network Preferences. In the Network Preferences window, select the connection method you want to check from the left pane. On the righthand-pane of the same window, click the Advanced button. In the Advanced Network Preferences window, select the Proxies tab. From the list on the left, select the desired protocol to view the proxy IP address.

Using a Web Service To Check Your Current IP Address

If using your OS settings is insufficient, or you want to verify your proxy’s IP externally, web tools are a good option. You can use a free service like ShowMyIP to see your current IP and details as seen by the server. The results can be a good indicator of how your proxy protects you and what geographic location you appear as.

If you notice any personally identifiable information in the results, this can be a warning sign that your proxy may not be fully protecting you. It’s a good idea to check your proxy to ensure no data leaks periodically. While your IP address will not typically pinpoint your precise location, data thieves can combine it with other details to build a unique user profile.

Why Knowing Your Proxy’s IP address Is Useful

There are various reasons why knowing the current IP address of your proxy can be helpful information. One example is if you need access to a specific region or geo-blocked content. Region-locked content is one of the most common reasons people use proxies besides the obvious security benefits. For example, If you want to view the latest American entertainment while in another region, you could use a New York proxy server. This proxy would allow you to watch American content even while traveling abroad.

Another advantage of knowing your proxy’s IP address is for testing or diagnostic purposes. If you suspect that your proxy is not performing optimally, you may want to use diagnostic tools requiring the IP address.

Essential Security in a Connected World

Proxies are a vital part of internet life, but that doesn’t mean they need to be complicated. Educating yourself about how a proxy works to protect you allows you to be better prepared against cyber threats.

With the abundance of online devices today— from home appliances to door locks and vehicles, you should remain vigilant regarding internet safety. Be sure to check your proxy’s IP address regularly to verify adequate protection. When it comes to your security and privacy, prevention and proactivity is the best defense against costly future damages.