How to find WiFi password

It’s more common than you think to forget your WiFi password. Many users connect their smartphone and laptop to their home WiFi network and then forget the password, which causes problems when connecting a new device or sharing the password with visiting friends and family. If you haven’t saved your WiFi password somewhere easily accessible, the good news is that there are a few ways to figure it out.

On various platforms, there are various methods for obtaining the WiFi password of any saved network or router. This article will walk you through a step-by-step guide on how to check the WiFi password on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. So, let’s get started.

There are several methods for obtaining a WiFi password on a Windows laptop or desktop. You can easily discover the password for the WiFi network to which you are currently connected.

Search for Network Status in the Start Menu. Alternatively, right-click the WiFi symbol in the lower right corner of the screen and select Open Network & Internet Settings.

Now, select Change Adapter Options. A new window will appear, displaying the Wi-Fi connection.

Double-click the Wi-Fi icon, then select Wireless Properties.

When you do this, you will be presented with two options: Connection and Security.

Check the Show Characters box in Security. You will be able to see the WiFi password with this.

Surprisingly, there is a way to find out the password for any other saved networks on your Windows-powered device. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Open the Start Menu and search for Command Prompt.

Execute this command: netsh wlan display profile

You will see a list of all WiFi networks that you have saved. Choose the network for which you want to learn the password and then run the following command: netsh wlan show profile **** key=clear. (Replace *** with the network name from the list.)

After that, you’ll see the WiFi password for that specific network or modem under Security Settings.

On macOS, you can also find the password for WiFi networks. The operating system includes a programme called Keychain Access. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial for checking the WiFi password on macOS:

On your Mac, launch the Keychain Access app.

On the top toolbar, you’ll see a Passwords option. Simply click on it.

Enter the name of the network for which you want to know the password in the search bar. After that, double-click the network name.

A pop-up window will appear, displaying network information. Select Show Password.

Your administrator user credentials will be requested by the system.

You will be able to see the WiFi password after entering your system password.

Android provides a hidden method for quickly learning saved WiFi passwords. To do so, you must first complete the following steps:

Navigate to WiFi & Network in the Settings app.

Click on the gear or lock icon next to the connected or saved network for which you require the password.

Select Share Password. To unlock this screen, you may need to use your fingerprint or a pin.

On the screen, you should now see a QR code with the password written beneath it.

You can either share the password directly or, if it’s a complex password, ask the person you want to share it with to scan the QR code with their phone.

It is difficult to locate the WiFi password on an iOS device. Apple is very strict about privacy and security, which is why knowing the WiFi passwords of the saved networks on your iPhone is nearly impossible. There is, however, one workaround. However, you will need a macOS machine to do so. The guide is inoperable on any Windows laptop or PC. So, if you have a macOS system and want to know the check WiFi password on iOS, you must do the following: