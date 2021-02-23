How to fix windows 10 photos app easily?

Know how to fix windows 10 photos app

It is no surprise that the Windows 10’s Photos app is running with a speed as that of a snail. Reportedly, it is full of bugs and really sluggish. If you too have been facing such issues, here are some tips you can use to access your photos app quickly.

The issue people are facing while using windows 10 photos app is that is it running too slow.

Ever since the slow speed of Windows 10 photos app was reported, the web came with number of fixes to deal with this issue. However, if you’re dealing with a case that your photos take more than 10, 20 or even 39 seconds to open, we’d like to mention that such problem could be unusual. In such case, you might need to reset the Photos app’s app data.

All things considered, here is a list of things you can do to run the photos app in windows 10 smoothly-

Fix windows 10 photos app in easy steps-

1. Update your Windows

In many cases, it is the bugs of the apps in a system occur because of the system-related issues. If this is the case of your story, well, worry not, Microsoft will come up with a solution for you. For the same, what you need to do is just update your windows to the most recent version. In case, Microsoft has a solution for your problem, it will notify you on its own in the updates section.

Generally, Microsoft updates the fixes after its installed however, if you wish to check it for sure you can do so manually.

If you need to update your windows, follow these steps-

Head to Settings app > Choose Updates & security, and finally check for updates.

2. Update the photos app to Fix windows 10 photos app

Like updating your Windows could help fix the problem automatically, same is the case in terms on app. Sometimes, an up-gradation is all you need. In case there is a problem in your Photos app and is hindering the performance of your system, developers will surely fix it.

If you wish to update your photos app, all you have to do is head straight to the Windows Store, open the Store Page of Windows 10 Photos, and check for updates.

3. Restore the libraries to its default setting

Here is how you can restore your libraries to the default settings-