Switch Your Amazon Echo’s wake word to Ziggy

Amazon released a new masculine-sounding voice alongside Alexa which was introduced way back in 2014. Alexa’s new male-sounding gender-neutral counterpart is available to all Echo smart speakers and allied devices. Amazon has also given options for voice control to sound like some well-known celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neil, and Mellisa McCarthy who can respond to some catchphrases, jokes, and the weather. From the advent, voice-controlled digital assistants have been female including Alexa, Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant, enraging some gender-neutral activists although the device responds as being gender-neutral to the question, ‘what is your gender?’. Companies now have all released male assistant counterparts, Amazon has been late to the game but better late than never. Here is how to set Ziggy as your Echo’s new wake word.

How to Enable the Male Voice on Amazon Echo Speakers https://t.co/wOO45A0juY — XDA (@xdadevelopers) July 23, 2021

How to set Ziggy as your Echo’s new wake word

Echo speakers have Alexa as their in-built voice assistant to change it to respond to another wake word follow the steps below.

Go to the Alexa app Tap Devices placed at the bottom menu Press Echo & Alexa at the top of your screen and click the name of the device whose wake word you would like to change Go to the Settings icon at the upper right corner of your screen You will find Wake Word when you scroll down and tap ‘Ziggy‘ You will be reminded that the change will occur in a few minutes

You can also change the Wake Word using the command “Alexa, change your voice” your Echo will respond back with the new voice if the command is followed out successfully.

🎙 “Hey Samuel, tell me a joke.” Today, we’re launching an entirely new wake word experience for customers featuring our @SamuelLJackson celebrity voice. https://t.co/hbS7LIHdAR pic.twitter.com/UdITCGNbXy — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 16, 2020

The company had previously worked with ‘Wake Words’ like Computer, Amazon, and Echo but nothing seemed to stick like its female version Alexa. Amazon is also on its way to make its devices more user-friendly, by introducing the new ‘built-in concept’ in collaboration with fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg, the company is now taking suggestions on ways to improve and what features to add to the devices they introduce to the market, directly from the customers read more on the developments here. To learn more on how to operate voice control, click here.