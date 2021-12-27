How to get custom avatars in VRChat

The colourful ensemble of characters that may be found in VRChat is well-known. These characters come from all over the place, and you can use them as your avatar if you like them. While the game allows you to build and utilise custom avatars, it does not, at least not properly, explain how to do so. Fortunately, we’ve already done the legwork for you and know just how to create your ideal avatar in the game. Simply follow the steps below:

To get started, you’ll need to download the Unity 5.6.3p1 file as well as the SDK for VR Chat. Unity has recently been upgraded, however the version you’re searching for is 2018.4.20f1. To make this work, make sure you’re downloading the correct version. The downloading and installation process is really straightforward.

If you have been logging into the game through Steam, you will need to create a new account in order to download the SDK file from the VR Chat website. You will have the option of using SDK 2.0 or 3.0. SDK 3.0 is compatible with latest avatars and features, but not with 2.0 creations. However, newbies should start with the most recent version, 3.0.

After you’ve downloaded both, put them on your computer.

After you’ve installed Unity, you’ll want to open it and create a new project. After then, take a glance at the top of the screen. VRChat SDK is located here, and clicking it will bring up a drop-down option.

The first item in the menu will be Settings, which will be the first choice. This will bring up a little window where you must enter in to your VRChat account, which you created while downloading the SDK.

You might be a technical genius who can write and animate their own avatar, but chances are you’re like us and want something ready-made. This is where vcrmods.com enters the picture.

This website has a large number of custom-made avatars that members of the community have produced and made available for everyone to use. You can look through the most popular avatars or search for specific characters. People have gone crazy with them, so your chances of finding a certain character aren’t bad.

You may import the avatar package into Unity in a few different ways:

You’ll have the opportunity to open it right away in Unity.

Select Custom Assets from the Import Assets menu by right-clicking on the Project portion of your screen. Next, locate and open the downloaded package. This will bring up a little window where you must click Import.

Regardless of how you do it, a Scene file will now appear in the Project section.

You’ll need to give your avatar a descriptor before you can start building it. By going to the Investigator area of your screen and pressing the Add Component button at the bottom, you can do so. This will provide a menu with all of the options available to you.

Simply type “avatar” into the search field, and you’ll see an option called VRC AvatarDescriptor appear. If you select this option, it will be applied to your avatar.

Return to the VR Chat SDK menu to finish getting your avatar ready for the world. Select Show Control Panel from the drop-down option.

This will open a new window with several tabs from which to pick. The Builder tab is where you’ll want to go. You’ll find the option to Build & Publish for Windows/Mac at the bottom of this section.

It’s worth noting that Unity won’t let you export avatars until you’ve used the software for a specific period of time for security concerns. Just play about with the programme to acquire a feel for it, and you’ll be notified when you’re ready to export your projects. All you have to do now is start the game, and you’ll be able to select your avatar.