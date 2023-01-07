How to Get Iron Defense TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Iron Defense is a powerful and useful move in the Pokémon games, and many players are eager to get their hands on the TM (Technical Machine) that allows them to teach this move to their Pokémon. If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you may be wondering how you can get your hands on the Iron Defense TM. In this article, we’ll go over all the different ways you can obtain the Iron Defense TM in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

This may not matter as much to the casual players but for the pros that take the game seriously and want to devise a strategy, the iron defense move can grant great defense at the start of the game, thus proving to be very useful against an attack focused opponent. Iron defense can only be learned by steel type Pokemon like the Perrserker.

First and foremost, it’s important to know that the Iron Defense TM can be found in a variety of different ways throughout the game. Here are a few ways to find the Iron Defense TM:

By beating the fire crew’s base leader:

Players need to be careful about this approach and if they choose to adopt this method they will need pokemon at or around level 30 as the fire crew’s base leader has pokemon of around the same level. If players are just starting out and do not have the firepower required to defeat the leader they can use one of the methods below.

Crafting the TM through the TM machine.

Players can craft the Iron Defense TM from the TM machine if they have the following ingredients:

3 Bronzor Fragments

3 Pineco husk

1500 League Points

Finding it in several areas of the east province(area three):

Players can find the Iron Defense TM at the bottom of a crater as seen in the map below.

Ultimately, obtaining the Iron Defense TM in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will likely require some effort and dedication, but the payoff can be well worth it. The Iron Defense TM is a powerful and useful move that can give your Pokémon a significant advantage in battle, and it can be a valuable addition to your team. With the right strategies and a little bit of luck, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Iron Defense TM and take your Pokémon battles to the next level.