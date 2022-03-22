The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda’s most popular console title with 30 million copies sold, continues to attract new players in 2021 while retaining old fans from 2011. The allure of Skyrim is its limitlessness; players can do anything, including marry and adopt children. Are you sick of sucking the souls of dragons and slaying giants? Perhaps it’s time to settle down in a cosy cottage in Eastmarch with your beloved and a family to raise. This guide will focus on how to get married in Skyrim and all of the lovely extras that come with it.

In Skyrim, how does marriage work?

Marriage is relatively simple in Skyrim, especially for the Dragonborn. Hopefully, the children will inherit the genes of their Dragonborn parents. You can marry over 60 different NPCs across the land, each with their own set of requirements. You and your partner will go into business together once you’ve married, opening a small trade shop from wherever you live. Don’t worry; your partner will take care of everything. All you have to do is request your 100 gold every 24 hours in-game. Because this gold accumulates, you can still collect everything you missed if you’re away from Monday to Turdus. You can even sell them your unwanted items.

You must obtain the Amulet of Mara and speak with Maramal in Riften in order to marry in Skyrim. Then go up to the NPC you’d like to marry. Before the dialogue option appears, you must complete your prerequisite quest. Propose to them and officiate at their wedding. Select one of your many estates to start your family and finally enjoy the benefits of marriage. So, how do the Dragonborn manage to do all of this? We’re curious if deep-space marriage will be a thing in Bethesda’s next big project, Starfield.

Step 1: Obtain the Mara Amulet. The Mara Amulet is easy to find, and there are several scattered throughout the game. There’s a good chance you have one in your inventory right now. Head to Riften and speak with Maramal, a Redguard priest and member of the Cult of Mara, to kill two mudcrabs with one stone. When you first arrive in Riften, look for him at the Bee and Barb or the Temple of Mara. For 200 gold, he’ll sell you an Amulet of Mara. Then inquire about marriage with him.

Because speaking with Maramal is such an important part of the marriage process, getting an Amulet from him is the most convenient way to do so. Consider the Amulet to be a less expensive version of an engagement ring.

Alternatively, an Amulet of Mara can be found in random chests and play areas. One can be found north of Dawnstar, inside the Lover’s Tent, on a beach. The location is not marked, but it is difficult to miss. It’s right next to the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary, so we’re guessing these two “lovers” were kidnapped by the Brotherhood.

Finally, players can complete “The Book of Love,” a quest. Speak with Dinya Balu in the Temple of Mara to begin this quest.

Step 2: Make a proposal. You’re ready to drop to one knee and propose to the man or woman of your dreams with the Amulet of Mara draped around the Dragonborn’s neck. You can ask them to marry you as long as you’ve completed their quest (listed below). It’s time to return to Riften to plan the wedding now that they’ve accepted your proposal.

Step 3: Arrange for the wedding ceremony to take place. Make arrangements with Maramal to conduct the wedding ceremony. Maramal, on the other hand, does not specify a time for the wedding ceremony, so you may miss it. Staying in the Temple of Mara and waiting for an hour at a time is the easiest way to avoid missing your wedding. Make sure the active quest is “attend your wedding ceremony.” Wait for the white quest marker to appear over Maramal’s head after one-hour intervals. Then proceed to the altar.

The ceremony will be led by Marama, and you may see some old friends from the past in attendance. If you are unable to attend the wedding, you may approach your soon-to-be spouse and Maramal and request a second chance. The wedding will take place the following day. Waiting in the Temple of Mara for one-hour periods should not backfire for any reason.

The advantages of being married

Your spouse will inquire about where the two of you will live after the ceremony. You will be able to choose from any of your current residences. With the Hearthstone DLC, you can also construct your own home. Your new spouse will meet you wherever you want, and you have complete freedom to relocate at any time. You don’t have a home? You are free to move in with your spouse.

You can ask your spouse to prepare a Home Cooked Meal for you once a day, which will increase your Health, Stamina, and Magicka regeneration by 25% for 10 minutes. When you sleep in the same house as your spouse, you’ll receive a daily bonus called Lover’s Comfort, which increases your skill learning speed by 15% for eight hours. If the Lover Stone is active, this boost will not work. Perhaps there will be more benefits to being married in The Elder Scrolls VI?

In Skyrim, who can you marry?

If all of the above advantages of married life appeal to you, it’s time to choose a partner. The following is a complete list of everyone you can marry in Skyrim, along with their location and requirements.

Skyrim’s female marriage options

Complete the Companions’ questline with Aela the Huntress: Jorrvaskr, Whiterun.

Aeri: Anga’s Mill, The Pale — help her chop firewood.

Complete “The Heart of Dibella” in Anween: Temple of Dibella, Markarth.

Collect 20 Jazbay Grapes at Africa Sarethi: Sarethi Farm, The Rift.

Skyrim’s male marriage options