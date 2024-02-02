In the vast and diverse world of Palworld, where resources abound and adventures unfold, one item stands out for its rarity and value – the Precious Claw. Understanding how to obtain and leverage these valuable claws can be a game-changer, especially for players seeking a quick influx of Gold Coins. In this guide, we explore the intricacies of obtaining Precious Claws and maximizing their monetary potential.

How to Get Precious Claws

Unique Drop Mechanism: Unlike typical Pal drops and resources that are acquired through environmental harvesting or defeating wild Pals, obtaining Precious Claws follows a distinct pattern. Due to its rarity and value, Precious Claw is exclusively dropped by specific Pals, known as Alpha Pals, encountered within dungeons. These Alpha Pals, including static boss spawns and end-of-dungeon giants, present players with a chance to obtain Precious Claw upon successful capture or defeat. Alpha Pal Variants: It’s crucial to understand that Precious Claw doesn’t drop consistently and is limited to certain Alpha Pal variants. Examples include Incineram & Incineram Noct, Gorirat, Cattiva, and many more. Regular counterparts of these Pals lack the capability to drop Precious Claw, emphasizing the significance of targeting Alpha variants for this valuable resource.



Alpha Pal Variants That Can Drop Precious Claw: Incineram & Incineram Noct

Gorirat

Cattiva

Digtoise

Pyrin & Pyrin Noct

Univolt

Tombat

Gobfin & Gobfin Ignis

Loupmoon

Cryolinx

Tanzee

Sparkit

Fuddler

Blazehowl & Blazehowl Noct

Jolthog & Jolthog Cryst

Direhowl

Mau & Mau Cryst

Rushoar

Marait

Grizzbolt

Menasting

Blazamut

Maximizing Precious Claw’s Value

While Precious Claw doesn’t find its utility in crafting recipes or reinforcing bases, its value lies in its potential resale. Recognizing this, players can strategically amass Precious Claws during their adventures for a quick boost in Gold Coins. When in need of easy money, players can retrieve their collection of Precious Claws and seek out Wandering Merchants across the islands.

Unlike many items in Palworld used for recipes, tools, or base reinforcement, Precious Claws serve a distinct purpose – they hold significant resale value. While not utilized in crafting, these claws are a lucrative source of income. Collecting Precious Claws during your adventures proves beneficial, allowing you to amass a stash that can be effortlessly sold to Wandering Merchants across the islands.

When in need of a financial boost, you can cash in on your Precious Claws, fetching a handsome sum of 650 Gold Coins for each one sold. This swift and straightforward transaction can quickly accumulate into a substantial amount, making the investment in collecting Precious Claws a wise and profitable endeavor.

Understanding the rarity, sources, and uses of Precious Claws adds a strategic edge to your Palworld adventure. Whether you’re aiming to bolster your finances or simply enjoy the thrill of collecting valuable items, the Precious Claw proves to be a valuable asset in your journey across the Palpagos Islands. Now you may venture forth, capture those Alpha Pals, and let the Precious Claws pave the way to prosperity in Palworld.