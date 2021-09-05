Tinder has to be the top choice when it comes to popular dating apps. While Tinder has grown in popularity, there are an increasing number of incidents of false profiles and catfishing. Tinder has introduced a verified profile feature to address this issue. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to get verified on Tinder, you’ve come to the perfect spot. Continue reading to find out how to get your Tinder account verified in minutes!

On Tinder, like with any other dating app or social media site, there have been several cases of false profiles and catfishing. To address this, the app has implemented a Photo Verification procedure.

Anyone who has an active Tinder account should be able to apply for Photo Verification. During this procedure, the app will require the user to posture in a specific way, which will then be matched with their uploaded photos using facial recognition technology.

Tinder will display a blue check next to your name once your profile has been validated. If a profile is verified, it indicates that all of the photographs it contains are real. It will instantly improve your matches after you understand how to get verified on Tinder. This is due to the fact that the other person will find your profile more believable and will recognise you as a genuine user.

Now that you understand the value of a verified account, let’s get started learning how to get your Tinder account confirmed. Previously, Photo Verification was only available in a few countries, but it is now available to virtually everyone. To do so, you’ll need an active Tinder account as well as a reliable internet connection.

Before you start, make sure you’ve given Tinder permission to use your phone’s camera, since it will be taking photographs of you during the process. Don’t worry, your images won’t be shared on Tinder; they’ll just be used to verify your account. Simply follow this simple process to know how to get verified on Tinder.