How to have specific text size for different apps: iPhone
Choose different text size for specific apps

Keziah George
iPhone unveils a new feature that allows you to use specific text size and fonts for different apps. You no longer have to stick with a standard font size instead tailor your experience the way you want it. The iOS 15 enables the users to view apps in different text sizes, whether you like to read your news in a smaller font but browse through Instagram with a bigger font, you can do that.

You’ll have to get the public beta of iOS 15. Once you have go that done follow these steps to adjust the font size for each app

Steps on How to Change the text size for different apps

  1. First off, open the app which you would like to change
  2. Slide down from the top right corner of the screen to get the control center
  3. Click on the double A icon which controls the text size (icon with an A smaller than the other)
  4. At the bottom of the screen you have the option to change the text size for all apps or just the one open. choose the app only option by sliding it to the left. (if you got your mail open then it would show ‘Mail Only’).

If by any chance you don’t see the text option in your control center you will have to follow a few extra steps.

control Center iPhone

Steps to add text size to your Control Center

  1.  Go to Settings
  2. Click on Control Center
  3. In More Controls, find ‘Text Size’
  4. Add ‘Text Size’ by clicking on the green plus sign.

The new feature has come with a lot of enthusiasm among Apple users. The feature makes the device more user friendly. For those of us who just prefer some apps to have a bigger or at times smaller text size than the standard seems to be great news!

