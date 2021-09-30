How to hide Orders on Amazon

You might wish to hide an order from your history if you share an Amazon account with your partner—or if you allow other people use your Prime login. That way, you won’t ruin a birthday gift’s surprise, and your kids won’t see something they shouldn’t see while shopping for school supplies. Here’s how to go about it.

Log in to Amazon and go to the top-right corner of the page to Returns & Orders.

This will provide a list of everything you’ve ordered in the previous three months. Click “View Order Details” after scrolling through the list until you find the order you wish to conceal. If you don’t see it, look for it using the search box.

Click “Archive Order” next to the item you wish to conceal.

Then click “Archive Order” one more. All of the items you ordered at the same time will be archived as well.

It will no longer display in the list of your orders when someone looks at it. It is, however, still available in the order archive.

It’s available on Amazon’s Archived Orders page. Go to Accounts & Lists > Your Account on Amazon’s website to discover it. Click “Archived Orders” under “Ordering and Shopping Preferences.”



To be honest, archiving orders in a little-known part of the user interface isn’t a great solution. Sure, it works, but the order information are still freely accessible to anyone who is inquisitive. Instead, if you have Amazon Prime, Amazon Household is a far better option.



With Amazon Household, you can share your Prime benefits and digital content with up to four other adults, teenagers, or children. This means you and your spouse may both have your own Amazon accounts, purchase hidden gifts for each other, and take advantage of the same free delivery options—all without having to pay for a second Prime membership. There’s no need to share accounts anymore.



It also means that you can create separate Amazon accounts for your teenage children so that they may place orders with your consent, but they won’t be able to go through your shopping list to see what they’re getting for Christmas.



Logging onto your Amazon account is the first step in setting up your Amazon Household. You’ll want to get the username and password of the secondary household member (e.g., your husband) if you don’t already have them because you’ll need it soon. No children are required because all child profiles are connected to the parent’s account.