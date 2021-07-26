How to make clothes in Roblox

This guide will tell you how to make T-shirts, standard shirts, and pants in Roblox.

Purchasing Premium

Before you are able to upload your own design, you will need to have Roblox Premium. You can purchase Premium status by clicking on the Premium button from the main menu, and then selecting a plan.

Making T-shirts

Roblox offers two types of shirts: T-shirts and standard shirts. The latter can be fully customised via a template to look however you want. However, T-shirts are a solid coloured clothing option with the only customisation being an image on the front that you can choose.

To make a T-shirt, go to Create, and then click on T-shirts. From there, click on Choose File and select an image that you want to use for the graphic. The optimal size for this image is 512 by 512 pixels. Once you have chosen your image, click on Upload, and your T-shirt is complete.

Making a standard shirt

To make a standard shirt, go to Create, and then click on Shirts. Before you start working on your shirt, you will need the shirt template. You can get this by clicking on Download it here. From there, download the image and open it up in the image editing software of your choice. The most commonly used is Photoshop. On the template are sections for the torso, right arm, and left arm. Each section is divided into front, left, right, up, down, and back. Each of these sections corresponds to an area on the Roblox character. The dotted lines show the maximum limits for the height of gloves and lower leg details on R 15 models. To start working on your design, create a new transparent layer and begin to paint over the sections. Once you are satisfied with your design, you can upload it by going back to the Shirts tab Create. Click on Choose File, then select your shirt design. From there, click on Upload and your shirt is complete.

Making pants