Here is a guide on how to make Google your default search engine on a few different popular internet browsers.

Google Chrome (desktop)

Click on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the window and click on Settings. Find the search engine section and choose Google. Your selection is immediately saved.

Google Chrome (mobile, iPhone)

Tap on the three dots in the lower right-hand corner of the screen Tap on Settings. Tap on Search Engine. Select Google. Tap on Settings in the upper left-hand corner to return to the settings page, and then tap on Done in the upper right-hand corner to finish.

Safari (desktop)

In the search bar at the top, click on the magnifying glass in the left-hand corner. Choose Google from the menu. Your selection is immediately saved.

Safari (mobile, iPhone)

On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Scroll down to Safari and tap on it. Under the search section, tap on Search Engine. Select Google. Your selection is immediately saved.

Firefox

Click on the three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner of the window and click on Preferences. Click on Search on the left-hand side of the page. Locate the Default Search Engine section and select Google from the menu. Your selection is immediately saved.

Firefox (mobile, iPhone)