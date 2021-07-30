Here is a guide on how to make Google your default search engine on a few different popular internet browsers.
Google Chrome (desktop)
- Click on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the window and click on Settings.
- Find the search engine section and choose Google. Your selection is immediately saved.
Google Chrome (mobile, iPhone)
- Tap on the three dots in the lower right-hand corner of the screen
- Tap on Settings.
- Tap on Search Engine.
- Select Google.
- Tap on Settings in the upper left-hand corner to return to the settings page, and then tap on Done in the upper right-hand corner to finish.
Safari (desktop)
- In the search bar at the top, click on the magnifying glass in the left-hand corner.
- Choose Google from the menu. Your selection is immediately saved.
Safari (mobile, iPhone)
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app.
- Scroll down to Safari and tap on it.
- Under the search section, tap on Search Engine.
- Select Google. Your selection is immediately saved.
Firefox
- Click on the three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner of the window and click on Preferences.
- Click on Search on the left-hand side of the page.
- Locate the Default Search Engine section and select Google from the menu. Your selection is immediately saved.
Firefox (mobile, iPhone)
- Tap on the three horizontal lines in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.
- Select Settings.
- Under General, tap on Search.
- Locate the Default Search Engine section at the top.
- If it lists Google, then Google is already your default search engine. If not, open the Default Search Engine section and select Google.
- Once Google is listed under Default Search Engine, tap on Settings in the upper left-hand corner and then tap on Done in the upper right-hand corner to finish.