How not to go crazy working or studying from home: useful lifehacks

Have you ever found it difficult to work or study remotely? It is not customary to talk about the difficulties and disadvantages of working from home. Everyone used to argue that it’s so beautiful to work at home, on their schedule. But, unfortunately, there is nowhere without a spoonful of soot.

There are many distractions in office work that help employees not get their heads screwed on. It sounds ridiculous, but it is. Colleagues and friends, a shared hatred of the boss, and the sweet anticipation of lunch help you relax during the workday. But what do you do when you’re in the same place all the time, eating, sleeping, living, and working. That’s not far off from burnout.

Of course, a hundred percent way to escape boredom and melancholy does not exist, but we can offer you a few proven methods.

Adam Kurtz is a model of motivation

If you don’t know who Adam Kurtz is, you either don’t follow fashion trends or you’re just behind the times. He is the author of How Not to Go Crazy Working from Home and 103 More Tips for Creative People. I’ll be honest, I learned about it recently, but his book with simple tips helped me pull myself together, in times of creative crisis.

This is what his advice sounds like for those who work from home:

wear socks;

buy yourself something;

stretch;

fine, get to work;

take a normal lunch break;

work with someone;

end of the day;

take a piss.

Sounds a little funny and offbeat, don’t you think? But these tips do work. And, lest you think we’re charlatans promoting his work, let’s break down each item.

Wear socks

In many articles, there are arguments that freelancing, you can work even naked, but it’s still not comfortable. The choice of clothing accompanies the ordering of thoughts and ideas in the head, helping to tune in to the work.

If you have no desire to fully dress, then at least choose a few pairs of “work” socks and every morning observe a kind of dress code.

Buy yourself something

No, we’re not talking about AliExpress and Wildberries. The main goal is to get out of the house before the start of the day and go get a coffee, donut, or yogurt.

Such a mini-vacation helps the brain leave its comfort zone and readjust to the workplace.

Exercise

Sure, you can exercise, stretch, and all that, or maybe do a classic office exercise: check email, social media, Twitter, Instagram. Brain activity will start to gradually build-up, which is exactly what we need.

Great, get to it

Although you can work wherever and whenever you want, Adam Kurtz recommends setting aside one or two permanent places where you can do your work fully and without distraction. A comfortable couch, a chair, or a computer table with a gamer’s chair.

#2: Don’t choose your bed as your place of work! By choosing your place to sleep, you will, sooner or later, get used to it, and the body will confuse the mode completely, thinking that the body goes to bed to work.

Take a lunch break

Even if you wake up at 11 a.m. before noon, that’s no reason to skip lunch, even if it’s late.

Have a snack: it can be anything from a simple bun and coffee, to a full lunch with first, second, and dessert, as long as it is away from the workplace.

Don’t work alone

Sometimes it happens that working alone isn’t fun at all, embarrassment sets in. In the cafe and co-working, all come in companies, after all. To get rid of this difficult feeling, call a freelance friend, explaining that you are not going to chat, but to work.

To encourage him to come, offer to buy him a cup of coffee or tea. It’s no trouble for you, it’s a pleasure for him.

End of the day

Use your imagination and come up with some of your tricks or traditions to mark the end of the day. Many freelance workers have a ritual of speeding through the last hour. You are free to work out your tradition.

A clear end-of-the-day ritual will accelerate your brain functioning before the day ends, increasing your ability to work.

Free your emotions

The most ambiguous tip of the entire list. Working from home is the dream of many, so why freak out? Because it’s incredibly boring, depressing, and lonely!

oh, what is a curse for some is a gift for others. Some are bored and lonely without other people around them, others take it all in stride. Is something not working out? The task is not being accomplished? The text doesn’t write and the code doesn’t compile? Shout it out! Beat a pear! Break a plate! Office workers are deprived of these pleasures.

Time will put everything in its place:

Before you become a freelancer, you’ll be beckoned by all sorts of benefits that everyone shouts about on just about every corner. But once you get a job as a “freelancer”, the advantages fade away, and the disadvantages come to the fore: the routine is boring, as well as the usual home environment, loneliness eats away, etc.

But it is worth enduring this moment and the benefits begin to play with new colors, the work seems like a paradise resort, especially if you think about the suffering of the office workers.

And, closing the Adam Kurtz theme, 8 rules every creative person should know:

Something magical, but not magic.

You’re a nonscientist.

You don’t need anyone’s permission.

A failure is an option.

Labels are death.

You don’t have to be the best at everything.

You will hate your job.

Be nice.

We won’t explain them to you; let each creative understand them in his or her way.