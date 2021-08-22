How to play Cup Pong on iPhone

GamePigeon is an iOS-only mobile gaming app. The app was released on September 13, 2016, by Vitalii Zlotskii as part of the iOS 10 upgrade, which extended how users may interact with the Messages app. As a result, users may access and use the GamePigeon app’s services while being in the Messages app.

Cup Pong is an iMessage (Apple’s messaging platform) game offered through GamePigeon available in the App Store’s iMessage section. You can use GamePigeon to start a real-time digital game of virtual Cup Pong with anyone who uses iMessage once you’ve installed it.

To play iMessage cup pong, participants must first start the game and take turns. The game is really simple to play.

There must be two players in the game. For the game to begin competitively, a second person must participate. The first person to toss the ball to the cups is the one who starts the game.

To gain a point, the players must place the ball in a cup. In cup pong, there is just one method to score points: by placing the ball inside a mug. It does not count as a score if a ball strikes the ball.

Per turn, each player has one try. Each participant will make one try to play the ball. If they put in successfully, they will be given another chance.

The cup is removed once a ball has landed in it. When a ball lands within a cup, the cup is placed aside until all of the cups have been removed. All of the cups are returned and placed in a pyramid shape when the game is restarted.

The player who successfully throws the ball into the most cups wins the match.

Here is how to play Cup Pong