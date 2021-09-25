How to port Vodafone to Jio

Jio’s entry into the network provider sector a few years ago has heightened rivalry among the various networks. By introducing some extremely appealing rates, tariffs, and free incentives, Jio has been drawing a significant number of customers from other prominent networks to the Jio domain.

If you’re a Vodafone customer who wants to switch to Jio, follow these simple instructions. By the way, porting is the process of transferring your existing phone number to the new network you’ve chosen. As a result, you may continue to use the same phone number on the new network.