How to change app icons iOS 15

iPhone owners have been pleasantly surprised by the iOS 15 upgrade, which includes a variety of new features and functionalities. In this essay, I’ll go over one of the most significant updates that came with iOS 15. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to use the new iOS 15 functionality to alter shortcut icons. This feature finally encourages you to customise your app shortcuts, bringing personalisation to a whole new level.

Apple isn’t known for being particular about its home screen designs. For a long time, Apple has only permitted iOS users to make minor changes to their home screens. As a result, the numerous customization capabilities included with iOS 15 herald a new age for iOS consumers.

Users may change the icon art of app shortcuts to anything they like using the edit app functionality. You no longer need to use third-party software or jailbreak your iPhone to accomplish this. Users may choose a lovely iPhone background and customise the icon artwork to match. Create a gateway for a certain programme and customise it as desired to modify shortcut icons.

Because changing app shortcut icons is an official iOS 15 feature, it may be used on any device that can run iOS 15. You must confirm that your iPhone is compatible with iOS 15 in order to alter app shortcut icons. iOS 15 is now available for a variety of iPhone models.

Before you can learn how to alter your app icons using a shortcut, you must first know which applications you can use this feature on. You are not limited to a certain amount of app icons that you may modify in iOS 15. The alter app shortcut allows you to change the appearance of any icon on your iPhone’s home screen. Changing icon art is the same for all programmes and takes very little time. Continue reading to learn how to utilise this functionality to customise your app icons.