How to post Instagram stories without opening the app

With more than 500 million current active users, Instagram is one of the most popular and widely used social media platforms. One of its features, Instagram Stories, lets users share photos and videos that will no longer be visible after 24 hours.

As we know, Instagram allows its users to reply to messages directly without having to open the app. Similarly, if you were able to upload a story directly without opening the app, it would be convenient for many. In fact, there is a process that allows you to do exactly that. You will also be able to see others’ stories.

You will have to use a third-party app called ”Threads From Instagram.” This is a camera app that helps you to upload stories without opening them. The app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, depending on which software your phone runs on. Here is a guide on how to download this app and post stories on Instagram without having to open the app.