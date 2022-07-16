How To Pre Order God Of War Ragnarok

You will be able to pre-order God of War Ragnarok starting on July 15, so that means that you can have your hands on whatever version you would like, with hopefully more ease. PlayStation has since indicated pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok are going to begin today, July 15, and this is in fact true, as multiple stores just listed God of War Ragnarok.

Pre-orders appear to have started up even in Australia, where EB Games has shown both standard and collectors edition versions of God of War Ragnarok as noted by Reddit. After much anticipation and waiting a week, it is finally here, with a number of details coming to light as it begins preorders, like prices of all versions, as well as its graphics modes. On July 6, PlayStation formally revealed that God of War Ragnarok would be released on November 9, 2022, for the PS4 and PS5, and just like they said with regards to pre-orders, they are starting right now.

In this God of War Ragnarok guide, we break down the time when the pre-orders went live, along with a wide variety of the various special editions available for purchase. The games collectors edition is available for preorder right now.

Embark on a mythic journey for answers. God of War Ragnarök is available 9.11.2022. Pre-order for Risen Snow Armor Set. Full details: https://t.co/k5ba7Yh93n#GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/zrlP6p7TLM — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) July 15, 2022

The game is PlayStation Exclusive, and certain versions are sold direct from them, whereas regular versions are available from any of your usual retailers. While the game is unlikely to be out of reach to just about anyone who wants it, fans looking to truly showcase their love of the series, and showcase a few of the exclusive items, will want to be sure to pre-order one of the many versions of the game.

God of War Ragnarok comes in multiple digital and physical versions, and if it is the latter you are looking for, the Collectors Edition and Jotnar Edition, you are going to have to be rather fast, unless you want to pay twice as much on eBay.

When it comes to the exact time frame, of course, PlayStation Australia knows from past experiences (PS5 for one) that Australian retailers really tend to blunder on this, so while we certainly saw that pre-orders went live on Friday, 15th July, I would not be surprised if you saw pre-orders going live before that morning, so would simply prepare yourself in case you are looking to place your orders for either a Collectors Edition or a Jotnar Edition.

