Street Fighter 6 Will Be Playable At EVO 2022

Capcom confirmed a playable build of the game would be on display in both the Capcom and Sony booths at Evo 2022. Not only is it being built, but a playable demo will also be made available to players and fans of the game. Fans will get the incredible chance to try out the playable version at both Capcom and Sonys booths, featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and a newcomer to the series, Jamie. In addition to the announcement teases and confirmation that the demos will be playable, Evo 2022 and Capcom also collaborated to offer fans a $25 discount when they sign up to attend using the promo code streetfighter 6 when checking in.

With more ways than ever to play, Capcoms Street Fighter 6 has something for everyone new and old fans alike and it is poised to face off against every challenger when it launches in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. At Summer Game Fest only days after, Capcom revealed Guile in a new gameplay trailer, and for the past month, fans have been digging into all things related to Street Fighter 6 in order to glean as much nugget of info as possible from what is out there right now. Having a playable chunk of the game would be a homecoming, in that respect.