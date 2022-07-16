Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Aliens Single Player Horror Game Is In Development

Priyansh Sidhwani
GamingNews

Developer Survios is teaming with 20th Century Fox to produce a new action-horror, single-player game that is loosely based on the Alien series. Survios Studios is creating a new game, likely titled Aliens, set within the Alien universe.

Aliens Single Player Horror Game

Credit @ 20th Century Fox

While the game’s story is entirely unknown, Survios Studios has stated it will be a single-player adventure that takes place after Aliens, but prior to the film’s sequel. Survio has yet to reveal a title but says another Alien video game will be in the single-player, action-horror theme, which is a description I am vaguely on board with. Survios’ new Alien title is an exciting, original plot that takes place in the time period between Alien 1 and the Alien sequel films, as written by them. Developers Survio and 20th Century Games announced that further details about a new Alien game would be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the studio and partner 20th Century Games, the upcoming Alien title will be a tense, Aliens-based action-horror title, with the story taking place in-between the original Alien and its sequel, Alien. Developer Survio plans to make full use of expertise in creating compelling, authentic gameplay experiences in order to deliver a new Aliens title across PC, consoles, and VR devices. The new title will be released on console, PC, and VR platforms.

Aliens Single Player Horror Game

Credit @ 20th Century Fox

The Game is set to release for PC, consoles, and virtual reality at a currently unspecified time, though which particular platforms are not known as of yet. Another game will also be available for VR platforms, in addition to the consoles and PC. A new Alien horror single-player game is being developed for consoles, PC, and VR headsets, and it is likely to feature FPS-style combat.

The new Alien title is being developed on Epic game’s latest engine – Unreal Engine 5 while focusing on PC, and VR headsets, and is going to be a single-player adventure focused on tension, terror, and action. The brand-new Alien game is going for a single-player experience, featuring an action component, which is something I am all for, also in the mix they announced it will be using Unreal Engine 5 while targeting PC, VR, and hopefully next-gen consoles. While the patching together will be tough, if Survios Studios and 20th Century Games are able to make it work, a new title could be an excellent way for players to get their hands on an iconic universe.

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend