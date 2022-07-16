Aliens Single Player Horror Game Is In Development

Developer Survios is teaming with 20th Century Fox to produce a new action-horror, single-player game that is loosely based on the Alien series. Survios Studios is creating a new game, likely titled Aliens, set within the Alien universe.

While the game’s story is entirely unknown, Survios Studios has stated it will be a single-player adventure that takes place after Aliens, but prior to the film’s sequel. Survio has yet to reveal a title but says another Alien video game will be in the single-player, action-horror theme, which is a description I am vaguely on board with. Survios’ new Alien title is an exciting, original plot that takes place in the time period between Alien 1 and the Alien sequel films, as written by them. Developers Survio and 20th Century Games announced that further details about a new Alien game would be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the studio and partner 20th Century Games, the upcoming Alien title will be a tense, Aliens-based action-horror title, with the story taking place in-between the original Alien and its sequel, Alien. Developer Survio plans to make full use of expertise in creating compelling, authentic gameplay experiences in order to deliver a new Aliens title across PC, consoles, and VR devices. The new title will be released on console, PC, and VR platforms.

The Game is set to release for PC, consoles, and virtual reality at a currently unspecified time, though which particular platforms are not known as of yet. Another game will also be available for VR platforms, in addition to the consoles and PC. A new Alien horror single-player game is being developed for consoles, PC, and VR headsets, and it is likely to feature FPS-style combat.

The new Alien title is being developed on Epic game’s latest engine – Unreal Engine 5 while focusing on PC, and VR headsets, and is going to be a single-player adventure focused on tension, terror, and action. The brand-new Alien game is going for a single-player experience, featuring an action component, which is something I am all for, also in the mix they announced it will be using Unreal Engine 5 while targeting PC, VR, and hopefully next-gen consoles. While the patching together will be tough, if Survios Studios and 20th Century Games are able to make it work, a new title could be an excellent way for players to get their hands on an iconic universe.