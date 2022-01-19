How to record a meeting on Google Meet

We live in an era where everything is done online, including office meetings, working from home, booking flights, attending launch events, virtual events, and more. Everyone has been forced to stay at home due to the pandemic. Previously, video calling apps were only used to communicate with friends and family.

However, the global scenario has completely changed since the COVID-19 outbreak. All of the offices began working remotely, and the majority of conferences and meetings are now held via a video conferencing platform. Google Meet is a popular meeting place for working professionals. It can accommodate up to 100 people at a time and includes a variety of features. You can also record the meeting for future use.

If an administrator has enabled recording, you can record video meetings for people to watch later. You can record if you are the meeting organiser or work for the same company as the organiser.

When teachers sign in to their Google Workspace account, they can record (such as Gmail). If the teacher organises the meeting, students can also record it.

Only the computer version of Meet allows for recording. Users of the mobile app are notified when the recording begins or ends, but they have no control over the recording.

If you join only to present, such as from a laptop while already in a video conference room, you cannot record. Join the video meeting first, then begin presenting, and finally record.

Open Meet.

In a video meeting, at the bottom, click Activities Recording Start recording Start.

Recording Start recording Start. Allow for the recording to begin.

When the recording begins or ends, the other participants are notified.

When you’re finished, click Stop recording.

When everyone leaves the meeting, the recording also comes to a halt.

To confirm, click Stop recording again.

When the recording file is complete, it is saved in the Meet Recordings folder on the meeting organizer’s My Drive. An email with the link to the recording is also sent to the meeting organiser and the person who started the recording.

The meeting organizer’s My Drive > Meet Recordings folder is where the recordings are saved. The recording link is sent to the original event organiser if the organiser changes or if the meeting occurs outside of the scheduled Calendar time.

To share a recording, choose it and then click Share Share. Alternatively, click Link Link and copy the link to an email or chat message.

Download the recording and then play it from your computer to see the results. Select the file and then click More, followed by Download. To play the downloaded file, double-click it.

To play the recording, double-click it in Drive. Until the file is ready for online viewing, the message “Still processing” appears.

To add a recording to My Drive, select it and then click the Add to My Drive button.