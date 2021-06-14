How to reduce PDF file size

If you want to reduce the size of a PDF file on your device, you can use Adobe Acrobat for that. Adobe Acrobat online services let you compress PDF files directly from the browser of your preference. You can use their PDF compression tool to make your large PDFs smaller so that they are easier to share, as some online sharing services may have limits on how many bytes you can transfer to a recipient. Here is a guide for people who want to find out how to do so.

Reducing the size of a PDF online

You can either click on the button that reads Select a file or drag and drop files into the drop zone. Choose the PDF file from your device that you want to make smaller. After you have uploaded the file, Acrobat will automatically reduce the size of the PDF file. Download your compressed PDF file. You can also share it, for which you will have to sign in.

The Acrobat online PDF compressor manages to balance an optimised file size against the expected quality of images, fonts, and other file content. All you have to do is drag and drop a PDF into the tool above and allow Acrobat to reduce the size of the file without compromising on the quality of the file’s contents.

If you want more refined control of optimization settings, you can also try using Adobe Acrobat Pro DC, which offers a free trial for seven days. Acrobat Pro DC is available on both Mac and Windows, and lets you customize PPI settings for colour, monochrome, and grayscale image quality. You can also edit PDF files, convert PDFs, edit scans with OCR, organise and rotate PDF pages, convert PNGs and other image file formats, split PDFs, and more with a subscription to Acrobat Pro.

Note that the Acrobat online file compression tool can only compress PDFs of up to 2GB. If you want to check the size of the file that you are planning to upload, open the file in either Adobe Acrobat or free Adobe Acrobat Reader. Choose File > Properties, where you will see the file size states in the Document Properties Description tab.