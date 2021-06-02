How to remove a password from PDF

Do you have a protected PDF file with password protection that is you no longer require? This might be because some documents and PDF files contain private and sensitive information that needs password protection. However, having to remember every single PDF password can be very frustrating, especially if you simply wish to save these documents to send to your CA when it is time to file tax returns. To save yourself from trouble, you can easily remove password from PDF files.

You should keep in mind that this process to remove passwords is only to make sure that owning and maintaining PDF files is easy and convenient for you. It is also important for you to note that removing password from PDF files requires you to know the password in the first place.

How to remove a password from a PDF in an Android mobile device

Install PDF Utilities from the Google Play Store. Make sure that you have already downloaded the PDF file from which you wish to remove the password. Open the PDF Utilities application and tap on Select, which can be found next to Select PDF. Once you have managed to locate your file, select it and tap on Start. You will get a pop-up asking you to enter the PDF password. Type it in and tap on OK. Now, head back to the same destination where the original PDF file is saved to access the new PDF file that will not have password protection.

How to remove a password from a PDF in an iPhone

Install PDF Expert from the App Store. Open the Files folder and locate the PDF file from which you want to remove the password. Tap on the file to open it > type in the password that will unlock the document > tap on the three-dots icon in the top-right corner > choose Change Password and tap on Remove Password. This will disable the password protection on the PDF file and the next time you try to open it, you will not be required to enter a password.

How to remove a password from a PDF on Google Chrome