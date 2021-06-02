Twitter is launching “Tomorrow”, a local weather service

Twitter is the platform where you see what’s trending around the world. It is the most resourceful platform when it comes to world news and world trends. Trending hashtags work for local country news as well and this is a good way for users to be conscious and aware of the outside world. News channels are doing their job but Twitter is showing what people are most talking about and this shows the empowerment that a social media platform can give to the people.

Talking about trends, local weather can become a trend if it goes extreme. Are you one of those people who check on Twitter for updates on the extreme weather conditions, a tornado or a cyclone or just heavy rainfall for instance? Well, in case you do, Twitter has recently announced to launch a local weather service on the platform and it is called ‘Tomorrow’.

Yes, Twitter tells Axios that the local weather service would be functional in the Dominican Republic and over 15 North American cities. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, Twitter will also work with 18 meteorologists and Eric Holthaus, a climate journalist who will produce both free and paid content for users to keep tabs on weather events and provide necessary insights on weather conditions.

The question is, will it be a paid service or is Twitter being generous?

Well, as you know, Twitter is drifting towards a subscription-based service called ‘Twitter Blue’ and there is quite a chance that Tomorrow will be a part of that paid service. However, according to sources, the Tomorrow service will cost around USD 10 per month where users can ask an unlimited number of questions to the meteorologists and the platform claims a guaranteed response. For someone who is paying USD 10 a month for a weather service should be sure of getting a guaranteed response from the professionals. Although, the word on the internet says that people are not very happy with the price of this service. $10 per month is a big amount to get general weather updates.

Along with this, Twitter is also offering a weekly newsletter service which comes from its recent acquisition of Revue. These newsletters will notify users about the latest updates on the microblogging platform and also offer early access to long-form news and podcasts.

According to a report by Engadget, with the launch of Tomorrow, Twitter could significantly reduce its dependence on ads, even if only very few people subscribe. Let’s face the fact, not everyone is invested to know every minute detail about weather conditions, so it is expected that only a handful of people will subscribe to Tomorrow.