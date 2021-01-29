How to save posts on Instagram to watch later

The photo and video sharing app are one of the most popular social media apps. Instagram has nearly 1 billion users all around the world. Take a look at the users based on nationality. The USA currently has the most number of users, followed by India and Brazil. (No it’s not the coronavirus stats, it is Instagram’s current users).



Based on Instagram’s growth and popularity, it is the only social media app close enough to dethrone the Social Media kind, Facebook. Well, since Instagram is also owned by Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg probably won’t mind.

Over the years, Instagram has had several updates and features. What started a decade ago, as just a photo-sharing app, is today among the most influential social media networks.

Based on a report, most people use social media networks while commuting. A lot of times it happens that we come across a post we really like, but don’t have the time to check it out. Thankfully, Instagram has given us a solution to that.

Follow these steps to know how can you save a post on Instagram to watch or read it later –

a). Open Instagram and select the post you want to save.

b). Below the post on the right-hand side, you will see a “bookmark” symbol.

c), Tap on it. You will get a message saying saved to the collection. You can also create multiple tabs where you can save different types of posts.

d). Now to watch the posts later, what you need to do is tap on your Dp below. It will be located on the right side of the screen.

e). You will then be transferred to your profile

f). Click on the 3 horizontal lines or the Hamburger symbol. It will be located on the top-right of the screen.

g). You will see multiple options like archive, your activity, saved, and others. Tap on the Saved option.



h). Then you will look at all your saved posts. You can create multiple files to save different posts. Click on the file you saved your post in.



i). Then click on the saved post you want to read.

This is how you can save the posts and read or watch them later based on your convenience. This also allows you to revisit the posts you enjoy. In fact, if you can also use this feature to help you with your professional front. For example, if you’re a designer or a writer, you can save important posts or tips.

Quite a useful feature, isn’t it?