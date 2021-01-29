How to Export chats from WhatsApp to Telegram

Telegram in the latest update, version 7.4.1 has announced that it will allow users to export the chat history from apps like WhatsApp, Line, and others.

WhatsApp which is the most popular instant messaging app, with over 2 billion users all over the world, faced heavy criticism for its new Privacy policy. The backlash led to WhatsApp delaying the privacy policy from 8th February to May but it hasn’t stopped the user migration.

People are now opting for apps like Telegram and Signal as they offer far superior privacy and day-by-day, implementing features to compete with Facebook’s instant messaging app.

On 28th January 2021, Telegram tweeted from its official handle, about the feature to export WhatsApp chats.

Moving on with the export of chats. You can transfer both the individual chats and group conversations from Whatsapp to Telegram. But you must remember that the transfer process works on a chat-by-chat basis.

So, let’s take a look at how you can migrate your old WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

For Android users, follow these steps –

a). The first step is to update your Telegram App. Go to Google Play to do that.

b). Once, you updated the app. You will receive an update message from Telegram.

c). Now open your WhatsApp and select the contact from which you want to export chats.

d) You will see 3 dots on the top of your screen.

e). When you tap on it, you will see a few options. Tap on More.

f). In the more option, tap on export chats.

g). You will then receive the option to include media or just export the texts.

h). Once you have done that, you will see a number of app, where you can export the data. Select Telegram.

i). Remember this works only if both the users have a Telegram account. So the next step is to select the contact on Telegram.

j). Confirm your choice and wait a few seconds for Telegram to update your chat history.

k). Voila! Exported the chats successfully. Now enjoy your conversations.

To import your chat from WhatsApp to Durov brother’s instant messaging app, follow these steps on your iOS –

Open the conversation which you want to import. It can be a group or individual chat.

Tap on the name of the contact or group on the top of your screen.

Then you will see an “Export Chat” option, along with the apps you can export it to.

Select Telegram and pick the telegram chat. (Both the users must have a telegram account for the export to function).

That’s it. Now continue your conversations on Telegram.

So, now you can enjoy continuing your old conversations from apps like Whatsapp, Line, and KakaoTalk in your Telegram account