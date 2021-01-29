How to use Signal app on desktop – The Ultimate Guide

With the WhatsApp privacy rumor buzzing all over the internet, Signal, an app launched by Elon Musk, has seen a gradual rise in just a month. As active users of the network sites in cyberspace, we are well aware of how important it is that our data over the network servers are well encrypted. However, the current policies of WhatsApp gave other apps like telegram and signal a newfound recognition.

A safer alternative –

Many users who have installed apps other than WhatsApp have claimed that telegram and signal are way safer and private than WhatsApp and have better features. And with all these new apps invading the cyber market daily, it must be a little overwhelming for some people to cope up with the changing app trends and can raise confusion about how to use them.

Well, you are in the right place at the right time. Hereunder, follow these steps to use the signal app using their desktop.

a). Install the application both in your handset as well as your desktop device.

To use the app, the first step would be to install the application on your mobile device. The app can be installed on any android device or an iPad or iPhone. After the app is installed, run the app on your device first.

b). Open the app installed on your desktop device.

Now, install the app on your desktop device and open it. One thing that is to be kept in mind is that always keep your mobile phone near the desktop while accessing the signal through a desktop device. This is because the devices will be linked together at all times when the app is accessed. Upon opening the app, you can see a QR code. Scan the QR code using your mobile Phone

c) How to scan the QR code and link your device.

Open the application on your mobile phone and look for a three-dotted sign on the extreme top right corner. Tap on that icon, and a pop-down menu will appear. Click on “settings” and then “linked devices,” followed by tapping on the “+” sign. Settings>linked devices>+. (The mentioned steps are for android users) For people who. Use iPhone, the steps that are to be followed are, first click on your profile picture, and then a settings menu will pop up. Select “linked devices” and then link your device to the app.



d). Allow app permissions and scan the QR code on the desktop screen.

Now after linking your device, the app will ask for permission to access your camera, contacts, and some other things too. To scan the QR, approve the app of using the device camera. Now lever the camera as per the QR on the screen, and the camera will scan the QR all by itself.

e). App is ready to use.

After the QR is scanned, the app will be opened on your desktop device. The desktop application features will be the same as your mobile device’s features, except for the layout. Now, a primary security feature that you may witness is that your chats on the desktop device will not be synced. However, now the app is all ready to be used and accessed on the desktop, starting from emojis to stickers to Sharing pictures and whatnot.

