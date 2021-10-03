How to screen record on Android

On an Android device, do you want to take a short video or record your screen? There are several methods for capturing a recording for friends or making a video for professional purposes.

Taking screenshots is simple, but what about a lengthier, more complex video capture of what’s going on on your phone? If that’s what you’re looking for, here’s how you record the screen on an Android smartphone, whether by installing an app, using the built-in screen recorder on Android 11, or utilising in-built features on select Android 10 devices.

To utilise the recording feature, you must first add it to your phone’s Quick Settings menu. To do so, enter Quick Settings by swiping down twice on the Notification Shade. Then, in the bottom-left corner of the panel, press the Edit tile (it usually looks like a pencil). Before dragging the Screen Recorder tile into the Quick Settings section, locate it. Finally, to save the modification, touch the Back arrow or swipe from the screen’s edge.

You may now utilise the Screen Recorder by returning to the Quick Settings page. When you first use it, you’ll be asked if you want to record audio and display touches on the screen. Make your selections, and then press Start to start recording. When your phone begins recording, a red recording symbol will display in the notification shade. To stop the recording, pull down on the shade and press the Red icon.

Screen recording is available in the Quick Settings bars of Samsung and LG phones running Android 10. Swipe down on your notification shade twice to open the Quick Settings area, and then choose Screen Recording (on an LG phone) or Screen Recorder (on a Samsung phone). Then, touch the Start button and wait for the short countdown to finish before starting the recording. You may need to grant the recorder specific rights before it can start recording, and LG advises that any restricted content, such as Netflix, would be shown as a black screen with sounds. When you’re finished, hit the Stop button to terminate the recording.

Samsung goes a step further with its recording choices, allowing you to include a facecam in your film. Simply tap the Front Camera symbol — which resembles a person’s silhouette — and a tiny window displaying your front camera’s stream will appear. If you’re recording on a Galaxy Note phone, you’ll be able to draw on the recording with the S Pen. To begin, simply press the Pencil symbol. Be aware that you will need to turn it off in order to interact with the screen normally again.

If you have a OnePlus smartphone that runs Android 10, you can also utilise a native screen recorder. However, it will not be accessible via the Quick Settings bar at first. Instead, you’ll need to add it as a shortcut first. This is what you do:

To access the notification drawer, swipe down on the status bar. Swipe down again to view all of the app tiles.

To reach the next page, tap the Edit icon (it looks like a pencil), then swipe left.

Hold the Screen Recorder app in place, then drag it to the Quick Settings menu.

The Back button in the upper-left corner remembers your modifications.

After you’ve done this, you’ll be able to access the Screen Recorder when you enter Quick Settings.

Don’t have an LG, OnePlus, or Samsung Android 10 device? Don’t worry, you don’t need to buy a new phone just to record your screen – simply download an app that will do the work for you.