How to share your location on an iPhone

Sometimes, our phones can be extremely useful, which is particularly true when it comes to personal safety. This is because our phones, and especially iPhones, are packed with a multitude of handy tools that work to give your friends and family greater peace of mind. One of these uses is to share your location for increased safety and backup.

Sharing your location through the Find My app

The Find My app is built into all devices that have iOS 13 enabled in them so you probably will not have to download it or install another separate app.

Open the Find My app and tap on the People tab. Select either Share My Location or Start Sharing Location. Type in either the name or phone number of the person you want to share your location with, and click on send. This will send a notification to the recipient about where you are. You can choose to notify them for one hour, until the end of the day or indefinitely, and when the recipient receives a notification, they have the option to share their location back with you if they want to. If you want to stop sharing with one person, open the People tab in the Find My app and choose Stop Sharing My Location.

You can also use the Find My app on your Apple Watch if you have watchOS 6 or later. You will be able to use the Find People app to complete the same process, but only if and as long as the watch is connected to your iPhone.

Sharing your location through the Messages app

You can also share your location through Messages.