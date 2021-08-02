How to stream Hulu on Discord

Discord is a community-building platform that combines streaming, messaging, and digital distribution. Users connect in private conversations or as part of “servers” via voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files. Aside from gaming, you may also stream your device’s content. You may share your full screen, a single window, or an app with Discord.

During the pandemic, Discord downloads has experienced a significant increase. The app’s downloads just doubled from 219,585 in February 2020 to 120 million in November 2020, with 800,000 downloads each day, and the trend continues.

The Go Live feature from Discord is designed to allow users to stream gaming to one another within servers. It can, however, be used to broadcast or stream, effectively letting you to hold movie nights on your servers. You may host a multi-film broadcast for a big group of friends while also listening to them on voice chat, thanks to Discord recently increasing the number of Go Live viewers from 10 to 50. It’s one of the most accurate ways to replicate having a movie night virtually.

Hulu is one of the most popular digital streaming services today. It began as a joint venture between News Corporation and NBC Universal, Providence Equity Partners, and subsequently The Walt Disney Company, and served as a hub for current episodes of television programmes from their respective networks and serves as a hub for current episodes of television programmes from their respective networks.

Discord has a built-in screen sharing feature that allows you to broadcast your Hulu stream to other people . That means you just need one Hulu account to start sharing. You can share your screen with dozens of individuals in your speech channel with the Go Live function.

Follow these steps to get started watching Hulu with friends on Discord :-

Create an account on Discord.

To create a server, click the plus button on the left side of the Discord Interface.

To establish a voice channel, click the tiny + icon under your server listing (it might be autogenerated as the server is created)

Open Hulu in a new tab/window.

In the bottom left corner, click the Go Live icon (it will appear as a screen with an arrow)Choose the window or screen you’d would like to share.

Finally, click the “Create Invite” button next to your voice channel, and share the invite.

Simply ensure that the Hulu window is open and that you’re streaming the show you’d want to watch. You may use the Discord software to talk while you are streaming as well.