How To Summon Golems in Diablo 4

Summoning Golems as a Necromancer in Diablo 4 is an intricate process that requires completing a specific quest and following certain steps. This guide will provide you with the necessary information on how to unlock and summon Golems, as well as details about their abilities, types, and upgrades.

Diablo 4 introduces the Necromancer Class, which possesses the ability to summon undead minions, including Golems, Skeletal Mages, and Skeletal Warriors. These minions serve as tanks, absorbing damage and dealing it back to enemies. The Golem, in particular, is a powerful undead creature that can greatly enhance your gameplay.

To unlock the Golem as a Necromancer in Diablo 4, you must first reach Level 25 in the game. Once you’ve achieved this milestone, you can embark on the “Call of the Underworld” quest, which becomes available to you. To initiate the quest, head to the Menestad Waypoint in the Sarkova Pass, which is located west of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks zone of the Sanctuary.

Here is a step-by-step guide on unlocking the Necromancer Golems in Diablo 4:

Proceed to the northwest of Menestad. Locate the Shrine of Rathma and speak to Maltorius, a character summoned next to the Shrine. Maltorius will request that you collect 12 Unbroken Bones, which you can obtain by defeating Bone Warriors in the designated area. Once you have gathered all 12 Unbroken Bones, return to Maltorius and speak to him. Maltorius will then instruct you to find a vile artifact. You can locate this artifact inside a cave in the area marked on the map. Enter the Bitter Cave, situated south of the Shrine of Rathma and west of Menestad. Proceed deeper into the cave until you encounter the Jar of Souls. Interact with it to open the jar. Defeat the enemies in the vicinity to fill up the Jar of Souls. Once the task is complete, Maltorius will spawn beside the jar. Speak to him. Congratulations! You have successfully unlocked the Necromancer’s Summon Golem skill and can now utilize it in the game.

Now that you have unlocked the Golem, you need to know how to summon it as a Necromancer in Diablo 4. Unlike other minions, the Golem must be manually summoned by activating its skill. Follow these steps to assign the skill to your hotbar:

Access the Abilities section in the game. Open Skill Assignment and select the Summon Golem skill.

There are three types of Golems available for the Necromancer Class in Diablo 4: Bone, Blood, and Iron. However, during the beta testing phase, only the Bone Golem was accessible due to the level cap of 25. Once the game is released, you can upgrade your Golems to the Blood and Iron types by reaching Levels 28 and 32, respectively. You can choose the version of the Golem to summon from the Book of the Dead.

Necromancer Golems in Diablo 4 possess two abilities. The active ability renders them unstoppable and taunts enemies in close proximity, while also reducing damage taken by 30% for the next six seconds. The passive ability highlights the Golem’s health, which stands at 659 Life, and its attack deals 35% damage.

Additionally, Golems have three upgrades available in Diablo 4:

When the Bone Golem takes damage up to 20% of its Maximum Life, it sheds a corpse. The Bone Golem gains 10% Maximum Life, and the Thorns inherited from you increase from 30% to 50%. Similar to Skeletal Mages and Warriors, you have the option to sacrifice your Golems to gain a 10% increase in Attack Speed. However, this comes at the cost of being unable to summon them for the remainder of your journey.

In conclusion, the process of summoning Golems as a Necromancer in Diablo 4 requires completing the “Call of the Underworld” quest after reaching Level 25. Once unlocked, Golems can be manually summoned by assigning their skill to the hotbar. With different types, abilities, and upgrades, Golems serve as formidable tanks and invaluable assets to the Necromancer Class, especially during intense battles in the game.

