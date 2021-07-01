How to use the PS4 DualShock 4 controller on your PC

Whether you are new to PC gaming or do not have a lot of experience when using a controller to PC games before, you will soon learn to appreciate the advantages of playing with a PlayStation 4 controller when using your gaming PC.
Being a user of the PS4 DualShock 4 controller is not only a bit more personal than using a keyboard and mouse, but there is also a decreased possibility of you pressing the wrong keys, although this largely depends on the type of keyboard that you have. A PS4 controller’s layout includes all of the buttons that most controller-based PC titles need. Therefore, it is also actually relatively easy to change over to the controller without having to think about it too much while you are gaming. Also, you have the luxury of relaxing while playing since it does not have a peripheral that you would be required to anchor to your desk.
Even people who prefer using a PC cannot deny its usefulness, especially when it comes to games that require quick responses and fast movements. Thus, it is much easier to connect the PS4 controller to your PC. Here is a guide on how to do so:
- Download DS4 Windows on your device from the DS4Windows website by downloading the most recent build from the GitHub page.
- Find the downloaded Zip file, right-click on it, and choose the option that reads ‘Extract All…’
- A window will appear on your screen and will ask you where you want to extract the files to. Your options are to extract them to the same folder to which you downloaded the zip file, or choose another different folder.
- As soon as the files have been extracted, the destination folder will open, and you will be able to see two files. The first one, DS4Updater.exe, is a program that will keep the DS4Windows program updated with the latest drivers, so you must run this file if you happen to encounter problems later.
- The second file is DS4Windows.exe. Double-click on it to start the setup procedure that will allow the PS4 Dualshock Controller to work on your PC.
- When you launch DS4Windows for the first time, you will be asked where you want your profiles and settings to be saved. It is highly recommended to choose the default choice of ‘Appdata’.
- A new window will be opened. Click on ‘Install the DS4 Driver’ to allow you to use the PS4 DualShock controller in Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. If you use Windows 7 or older, you will also have to click on ‘Install 360 Driver.’
- Connect the PS4 DualShock controller with your PC by using a USB cable or Bluetooth. For the first option, you will just require a regular micro USB cable. Regardless of your choice, the connection will be detected by your PC.