How to use the PS4 DualShock 4 controller on your PC

Whether you are new to PC gaming or do not have a lot of experience when using a controller to PC games before, you will soon learn to appreciate the advantages of playing with a PlayStation 4 controller when using your gaming PC.

Being a user of the PS4 DualShock 4 controller is not only a bit more personal than using a keyboard and mouse, but there is also a decreased possibility of you pressing the wrong keys, although this largely depends on the type of keyboard that you have. A PS4 controller’s layout includes all of the buttons that most controller-based PC titles need. Therefore, it is also actually relatively easy to change over to the controller without having to think about it too much while you are gaming. Also, you have the luxury of relaxing while playing since it does not have a peripheral that you would be required to anchor to your desk.

Even people who prefer using a PC cannot deny its usefulness, especially when it comes to games that require quick responses and fast movements. Thus, it is much easier to connect the PS4 controller to your PC. Here is a guide on how to do so: