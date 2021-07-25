How to use TikTok

This guide is going to show you the basics of using TikTok, such as how to navigate the homepage, view and create videos, add sound and effects, and post your videos.

Navigating the homepage

The first thing that you will see upon opening the TikTok app is a feed of videos. Swipe up to continue through your feed and see more content. The TikTok homepage is split into two sections. Following allows you to see videos from users you follow, and For You shows popular videos from across TikTok based on your viewing behaviour. Swipe left and right to switch between the feeds. You will know which feed you are on because the title will be bolds. Tap on the magnifying glass at the bottom to find what is trending. This where is the latest viral trends are found. Tap on the message tab to go to the inbox, where you will find notifications of followers, mentions, likes, and comments on your videos, and notifications about people you follow. You can also access direct messages from the upper right corner. Tap on the person tab to find your personal TikTok profile, where you can also edit your profile and bio. You will also have a TikTok code. The barcode is something you can show other users and have them follow you with one tap.

Creating videos

To create a TikTok video, press on the plus sign icon in the menu bar. Doing so will open up your camera and all of the features available to use within your video. TikTok videos can go up to three minutes in length. You can slow down or speed up your video, add effects, and record and stitch together multiple clips.

Adding sound

Tap on Sounds to add music to your video. TikTok has a vast library to find music. Click on the track you want to add to your video. Tap on the Volume tab to adjust the volume of your music and original audio.

Adding effects and sharing