How to view passwords on Mac

Have you ever misplaced your WiFi password and been unable to locate it? Do you have a computer that fills in your passwords for you, but you have no idea what they are? Passwords for websites and emails may be found in a variety of ways on a Mac computer.

Long sequences of characters are nearly hard to remember unless you have eidetic memory. Fortunately, the Keychain Access software is available to assist. Continue reading to learn how to view the passwords you’ve saved.

Keychain Access

The Keychain Access app acts as a one-stop shop for all of your Mac’s passwords. It saves app credentials, as well as Wi-Fi network passwords. There are also Safari passwords to be found there. This is also where you’ll discover the many digital keys and certificates that Mac OS relies on for encryption and verification, but more on that later.

Apple’s Keychain stores your passwords so you can access your accounts quickly and conveniently. The Apple Keychain syncs passwords across all of your devices, allowing you to access all of your accounts from any device. This section will describe how to access your Apple Keychain on your Mac for the purposes of this article.

Follow these instructions to access Keychain:

To open the Spotlight, press the Space + Command keyboard shortcut.

Then enter in “keychain” and select “Keychain Access.”

On the left-hand side, click ‘Login’ or ‘iCloud,’ then double-click the account you want.

In the pop-up window’s lower left-hand corner, click the ‘Show Password’ option. Then type in your Mac’s password (the one you use to unlock your computer).

Keychain Access may be launched in a variety of ways. You may access the Keychain app by going to Launchpad, selecting Utilities, and then choosing Keychain. The instructions for previous versions of macOS are given below.

The interface, as well as all of the connections and information, might be overwhelming when you first open the app. However, you should be able to quickly discover the password you’re looking for thanks to the app’s easy search. This is what you must do.