HTC Viverse Smartphone confirmed to be launched on 28th of June

HTC hasn’t produced a phone in quite some time, much alone a flagship product. HTC revealed in March that it planned to revitalize its smartphone market with the release of a high-end smartphone focused on the current buzzword (yep, you guessed it!) — the metaverse.

However, we never heard anything about it, and it was eventually postponed. The business has now stated that the smartphone will be available this month. The phone was planned to be released in April, however, it was delayed due to supply chain concerns.

The HTC Metaverse Phone to launch soon this month

HTC has announced that the ‘Viverse’ smartphone will be available in Taiwan on June 28. However, the business has not provided any other information regarding the smartphone. It might feature AR/VR capabilities as well as support for metaverse functions for all we know. Furthermore, the phone might have HTC’s open-source metaverse platform, Viveverse.

Given the company’s presumably strong position in the VR space, we may anticipate the phone to have exciting metaverse capabilities.

The item is also predicted to have a hefty price tag. As a result, it is expected to include a flagship MediaTek or Snapdragon CPU as well as some other high-end capabilities.

The HTC Viverse would be the company’s first high-end smartphone in years. The business went on to release the blockchain-focused Exodus 1 and Exodus 2, as well as a few mid-tier products in specific areas.

The new phone might help it reclaim its position in the smartphone industry, but we’ll have to wait and see whether that occurs.

We also don’t know whether the Viverse smartphone will be exclusive to Taiwan or expand into other areas. Details are currently hazy, and only HTC can assist shed some light on this.

It’s better to wait until June 28 to learn more about the next HTC phone and the company’s future goals in the smartphone industry.

Nothing more is known about the new HTC gadget other than that it will be compatible with the Vive Flow VR headset and may enable augmented reality apps. HTC is said to have collaborated with Taiwan Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom, and FarEasTone to include the new smartphone in their product catalogs.

We will be covering a detailed article on the launch event on the 28th of June this year. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory.

Also Read: