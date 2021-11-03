Huawei P60 Pro Concept leaked online revealing 100 MegaPixel Cameras Support

The Huawei P50 Pro’s release might be regarded to be full with regrets over its success. The Huawei P50 Pro has taken Huawei mobile phones’ photographic capabilities to a whole new level, but without the help of a 5G network and Kirin CPUs, many buyers are disappointed.

However, there is word that Huawei will continue to invest in mobile phone research and development, and that the design of the Huawei P60Pro would have numerous innovative components.

The design idea is sophisticated and has a high reference value. Foreign media outlets published a series of rendering design sketches for the Huawei P60 Pro. The design of the Huawei P60Pro has been significantly altered in this batch of design sketches.

The design of the Huawei P60 Pro should be distinguished from the design of regular Huawei mobile phones. The Huawei P50Pro’s previous edition utilized a dual-ring camera module, however, the Huawei P60Pro employs a large-size ring camera module comparable to the Huawei Mate series.

The large-size camera module also has two circular camera lenses. At the same time, the Huawei P60Pro’s screen employs a CUP full-screen design similar to the Xiaomi MIX4. The screen is entire, with no gaps, and it keeps the design of micro-curved displays on the left and right sides.

To some extent, the Huawei P60 Pro’s screen parameter design should be inspired by the Xiaomi MIX4 idea. The front camera, as well as the facial recognition module, are all buried behind the screen.

As a result, the Huawei P60Pro’s screen provides a more full visual appearance. Furthermore, the upper and below boundaries of the Huawei P60Pro are just 1 mm thick, and the design of the left and right micro-curved displays appear to be nearly non-existent.

The Huawei P60Pro’s screen breaks beyond the screen window effect and boosts the resolution to 4K. Simultaneously, the refresh rate has achieved 240 Hz, the touch sampling rate has reached 480 Hz, and the display effect is exceptionally good.

The Huawei P60 Pro’s camera module design this time is a reimagining of shooting images. Despite the fact that there are only two camera lenses, they can replicate the picture effects of four camera lenses.

One of the liquid lenses, for example, offers both telephoto and macro photography modes, while the other lens supports wide-angle and portrait shooting modes, and the two lenses of the Huawei P60Pro are both 100 million pixels, with the lens having a bigger aperture.

The sensor size has increased to 1 inch, and the camera takes exceptionally good photographs. However, Huawei P60 Pro still has regretted this time, because this time it will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 CPU and will still support 4G network. The major reason is that Huawei has not been able to overcome the 5G baseband chip production issue, therefore the Huawei P60Pro can only be equipped with a 4G network.

The Huawei P60Pro, on the other hand, features satellite communication technology and can make satellite phone calls using the built-in satellite communication module. As a result, this style of corner overtaking still provides the Huawei P60Pro with a lot of points.

In addition to the camera’s ongoing collaboration with Leica, the Huawei P60Pro is collaborating with the Bose brand to increase sound quality. Simultaneously, the integrated graphene battery has a capacity of 5500 mAh, allows 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging is still available.

In terms of fuselage material, Huawei P60Pro has also joined the design of simple leather material, and there are a range of colors to pick from, as well as a very pleasant feel. Despite the fact that the Huawei P60Pro’s design decreases the number of lenses in the rear camera module to two, there are still numerous shooting modes, which is an upgrade.

Furthermore, the Huawei P60Pro allows satellite phone calls, and despite the fact that it does not support 5G, it is still quite competitive. At the same time, the Huawei P60Pro offers under-screen cameras and facial recognition technology, both of which are popular design trends right now. The Huawei P60Pro offers a lot of good points, but the price is a concern.

