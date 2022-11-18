Twitter offices closed abruptly, employees unhappy with Elon

As Elon Musk continues to change twitter according to his suitability, many offices of the microblogging site have been shut down on Thursday.

The reason behind the closing down of the offices is that many employees have now refused to work under the new CEO, Elon Musk’s supervision.

Company officials informed employees that all the buildings will be closed for some time, their ID cards will be suspended which means that they will not be able to enter without access. The offices are however expected to reopen from Monday.

Many employees started having a conversation over Slack messages. One such message was noted by a current employee who called closing of offices as a dramatic move but intended to “prevent physical sabotage while they sort out access revocations,”

The closure was first reported on Twitter by Zoe Schiffer of the Platformer newsletter.

The struggle started right after an hour. Elon set the deadline of 5 pm for the employees to sign the new online form which intended on keeping employees ready to work overtime. Roughly around 4000 people were ready to work at Elon’s new twitter. Rest 50% of the employees resigned from the new terms and conditions that Twitter provided.

After a mass layoff, insiders reported that Musk personally reached out to the few employees to convince them to stay on the platform with him. In another meeting, many staff who were called in a video conference hung up the meeting after the deadline of 5 pm, before even Musk finished his talk.

According to reports, this is the second time offices of the platform have suddenly closed and barred its employees to work ever since Musk entered.

Three weeks ago Elon, the head of Twitter started to cut off its employees. Regarding office being close because of resign from employees, the company sent an email which said that the move was to “ensure the safety of each employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

After the news published about Twitter by the media, company-related topics are trending in the US, including #RIPTwitter, Twitter HQ, Apparently Twitter, and $44 billion, which was the price paid for the micro-blogging platform Twitter by Elon.

A week after the CEO of Twitter sent his first company-wide email informing that remote work at the company is no longer acceptable, save for those doing “exceptional” work to employees came Thursday’s Closure. On Thursday Musk said that with the manager’s approval and backing employees could continue to be allowed for remote work.

Below is the memo the company sent out to staff announcing the office closures:

Hi, Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21st.

Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We look forward to working with you on Twitter’s exciting future.

Twitter.