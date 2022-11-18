OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design and Specification tipped online

It looks like OnePlus has been working to revamp its premium earbuds lineup with its new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. This could be the new earbuds that will be launched as a successor model to the previously launched Buds Pro earbud. Although there are no such leaks about the launch there is already a lot of buzz floating around about the tipped specification and design for this upcoming earbuds.

Thanks to 91 mobiles, who gave out the possible leaked renders for this upcoming earbuds. So, if you are among those who are planning to get yourself a new premium earbud in the coming time then maybe you can have a look at this to get it fresh out of the box after launch. Let’s take a deep look into what these earbuds could possibly feature.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – Leaked Design

The redesigned shape of the earphones is one of the most noticeable aspects of this fresh leak. In comparison to the previously released earphones, these earbuds appear to have resolved in an oval-shaped form. Also, OnePlus has gone with a combination of glass and metal as a part of its finishing, and with the Olive green color, this earbud undoubtedly appears incredibly quality, and perhaps it’s worth the premium money you’re paying to obtain it.

Inside the earbud cover, there is also a Dynaudio etched. This etching hints at OnePlus’ collaboration with the decades-old Danish audio company. We may see Dynaudio integrate the updated audio drivers for these earphones.

Expected specification for OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Talking about the specification side, it’s been said that this OnePlus Buds Pro 2 smartphone will be featuring a bigger 11mm dual driver. It’s been also said that these earbuds could feature ANC which stands for Adaptive Noise Cancellation for up to 45 decibels.

OnePlus will also include support for the LHDC 4.0 codec and a spatial surround-sounding system. There have also been leaks concerning the battery side of these earphones, with claims that they can give an overall battery backup of up to 6 hours after a full charge. To prolong battery life, just switch off the ANC feature, and according to statistics, the battery backup may be extended to up to 9 hours.

If you use the case to charge your earbuds, the battery backup can be extended to up to 22 hours with ANC turned off and up to 38 hours without ANC turned on.

Expected Price for OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Currently, there are no such updates regarding the pricing but soon we will get an update about the pricing of this earbud. We will be updating you as the pricing gets confirmed.